Foundation honors harpist Terry-Ross as Eminent Artist

The Kresge Foundation has named harpist, vocalist and educator Patricia Terry-Ross as winner of its Eminent Artist award for 2017.
The Troy-based foundation announced the honor Thursday for the 70-year-old that includes a $50,000 prize. In a statement, she says: "Music has been the place where I have found discipline, integrity and joy."
Terry-Ross has been principal harpist at the Michigan Opera Theatre for 40 years and has played with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. She performed on Motown tracks in the 1970s and was a longtime teacher at Cass Technical High School.
Currently, she is an adjunct associate professor at Wayne State University in Detroit.
The award since 2008 has recognized achievements in art, contributions to the cultural community and dedication to Detroit and its residents.
---
