Crystal Gayle to be inducted into Grand Ole Opry

1:58 WWU students march on downtown Bellingham in #ResistTrump protest Pause

3:08 President Donald Trump’s Inauguration in three minutes

1:27 Bellingham knitters protest Trump with pussy hats

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

2:02 President-elect Trump, vice president-elect Pence arrive at White House

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects

1:17 Inauguration Day protests erupt across the country

0:53 Miami woman records hundreds of bed bugs crawling on her bed at Atlantis in the Bahamas

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge