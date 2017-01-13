Biggest civil case in South by Southwest crash dismissed

5:47 SeaFeast offers up 'The Servants of the Salish Sea' Pause

1:01 Teacher Krista Barrett incorporates Seahawks spirit into her Marcus Whitman Elementary classroom

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

1:42 Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

2:51 How to bring Southern Resident killer whales back from the brink of extinction

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C.