Inaugural concert to feature Toby Keith, Jennifer Holliday

5:47 SeaFeast offers up 'The Servants of the Salish Sea' Pause

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?

1:01 Teacher Krista Barrett incorporates Seahawks spirit into her Marcus Whitman Elementary classroom

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

1:42 Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:22 'MLB The Show' cover star revealed