Partial list of winners at the Golden Globe Awards

Partial list of winners at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday in Beverly Hills, California:
MOTION PICTURES:
—Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals."
—Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, "La La Land."
—Original Song, Motion Picture: "City of Stars," "La La Land."
TELEVISION:
— Actor, TV Series, Drama: Billie Bob Thornton, "Goliath."
— TV Series, Musical or Comedy: "Atlanta."
— Actress, TV Series, Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish."
— Limited Series or TV Movie: "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."
— Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story."
— Supporting Actor, TV Series, Limited Series or Movie: Hugh Laurie, "The Night Manager."
