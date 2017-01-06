The Latest: Trump taunts Schwarzenegger for low ratings

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016 Pause

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

1:45 Melania Trump: I believe my husband, 2005 tape organized by opposition - Election Rewind

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:22 'MLB The Show' cover star revealed

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden