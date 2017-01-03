Fate of hunger-striking activist in Iran sparks rare protest

1:47 Michael Bennett thinks Seahawks are A-OK for the playoffs Pause

3:38 Pete Carroll was "in outer space" pulling Seahawks starters out early at SF

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

0:53 Carolers dressed as Santas visit downtown Bellingham