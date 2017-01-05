Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of Jan. 5, 2017

Bellingham singer and instrumentalist Thomas Harris takes a break between his cruise-ship gigs to play for a USA dance from 7:15-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Presence Dance Studio, 1412 Cornwall Ave. (above Bellingham Bar & Grill). There will be a cha cha lesson starting at 7:15 p.m., followed by the dance party and band from 8-10 p.m. All are welcome, including beginners, singles, couples, seniors and students.
Karen Harris
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
The Bellingham Festival of Music presents classical guitarist Eli Schille-Hudson in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the First Congregational Church, 2401 Cornwall Ave. He’s a graduate of Bellingham High School and is currently a senior at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University. Admission is $15, free for students.
Bellingham Festival of Music
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
A reception for Arne Svenson’s new series, “Neighbors,” and a group exhibit, “In the Open,” begins with a panel discussion with artists Garry Neill Kennedy, above; Evan Lee, and Western Washington University Professor Andrea Gogröf at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at WWU’s Western Gallery. It will be followed by a reception from 6-8 p.m. Svenson’s works examine the daily activities of his downtown Manhattan neighbors as seen through his windows into theirs. “In the Open” examines public spaces that have become arenas for unprecedented frenzies of digital media. The shows runs through March 10 and series of panels and public lectures will be organized to supplement the exhibits. Details: westerngallery.wwu.edu.
Western Gallery
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Transport your family to a movie palace of yesteryear with the 1921 silent film “Hamlet” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. Film and theater scholars hail the performance of international film star Asta Nielsen as among the best Hamlets ever. The screening features a live score performed by Dennis James on the theater’s pipe organ. Details: 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com.
Mount Baker Theatre
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Enjoy the swinging acoustic sounds of gypsy jazz as The Hot Club of Troy takes the stage along with Bellingham band Nuages at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Bellingham Unitarian Fellowship, 1207 Ellsworth St., in the second concert in the Manouche NW concert series, Tickets are $20. Reserve at 360-961- 1559.
Michael-Paul Gurulé
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Multi-award winning finger-style guitarist Martin Taylor presents a solo show at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at The Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., in Mount Vernon. Reserved tickets range from $20 to $35 at 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
Simon Murphy
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Director Michele Mitchelle presents a live question-and-answer session after the screening of her film, “The Uncondemmed,” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12, at the Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St. In 1997, the men and women at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda were in charge of the first case of genocide in history. Crimes of war and against humanity had not been prosecuted since 1946, and surviving witnesses feared for their lives. And then, based on a last-minute revelation, the prosecuting team amended the charge to include rape. Three heroic women would overcome their fears and shame to speak for all those who could not. Details: 360-738-0735, pickfordfilmcenter.org.
Bruno Gaget
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Robert Lashley shares his poetry in a fundraiser benefiting Mount Baker Planned Parenthood at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at The Bureau of Historical Investigation, 217 W. Holly St. Tickets are $10 at the door, with music by Bellingham singer-songwriter Sarah Goodin. Light refreshments will be served. This will be the last event held at The Bureau of Historical Investigation. Doors open at 4 p.m., the reading is at 4:30.
Jack Straw
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
The Staxx Brothers – Davin Michael Stedman aka DP Staxx, JD Staxx, DC Staxx, Shane Smith, Denali Williams, RL “Otis” Heyer, Angie Rickard and Michelle O’Conner – play blues, hip hop and rock music at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at The Green Frog, 1015 N. State St. Joining the band is drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander of Primus, who is opening with a set under the alias WUBWUB. This is his premier of his new project as a solo artist. Tickets are $12 through Brown Paper Tickets. Details: acoustictavern.com.
Zildjian Company
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald