Playing this week in Bellingham

Barkley Village 16: 3005 Cinema Place, 360-527-1320
Pickford Film Center: 1318 Bay St., 360-738-0735
Limelight Cinema: 1416 Cornwall Ave., 360-738-0735
Ratings: Motion Picture Association of America’s ratings are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
OPENING THIS WEEK
“Assassin’s Creed” – Michael Fassbender plays a man who accesses his genetic memories via a new technology, learns he is descended from a secret society, the Assassins, and must battle their centuries-long adversaries, the Templar organization. With Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson, Charlotte Rampling, Michael K. Williams, Khalid Abdalla. Written by Michael Lesslie & Adam Cooper & Bill Collage, based on the game series. Directed by Justin Kurzel. (1:48) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 3, 9 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1:30, 4:50, 7:50 p.m.; Mon. 1:30, 4:25, 7:15 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 12:10, 6:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 10:30, 10:40 p.m.; Mon. 10:30, 10:05 p.m.
Bolshoi Ballet: “The Golden Age” (2016)
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 11; Wed. 6 p.m.
“Doctor Who: The Return of Doctor Mysterio”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7 p.m.
“La La Land” – Starring a well-paired Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, writer-director Damien Chazelle’s tuneful tribute to classic movie musicals is often stronger in concept than execution, but it’s lovely and transporting all the same. (J.C.) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 10, 1:10, 4:20, 7:30, 10:40 p.m.; Fri.-Mon.: 12:10, 3:20, 6:30, 9:45 p.m.
CRITICS’ CHOICE
“Arrival” – Amy Adams stars in this elegant, involving science fiction drama that is simultaneously old and new, revisiting many alien invasion conventions but with unexpected intelligence, visual style and heart. PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:20, 2:20, 10:25 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 9:40, 12:20, 3:10, 6:20, 9:20 p.m.; Mon. 9:40, 12:20, 3:10, 6:20, 9:05 p.m.
“The Eagle Huntress” – A portrait of a 13-year-old Kazakh girl from Mongolia who defies eons of tradition by learning to hunt with fierce golden eagles is a documentary so satisfying it makes you feel good about feeling good. G.
Limelight Cinema: Thurs.-Fri.: 1:45, 4, 6:15, 8:30 p.m.; Sat. 11:30, 1:45, 4, 6:15 p.m.; Sun. 11:30, 1:45, 4, 6:15, 8:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:45, 4, 6:15, 8:30 p.m.
“Jackie” – Star Natalie Portman as Jackie Kennedy and director Pablo Larrain brilliantly pull back the curtain on one of the most public of private lives. R.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 1, 3:45, 6:20, 9:15 p.m.
“Manchester by the Sea” – Powerful, emotional filmmaking that leaves a scar, Kenneth Lonergan’s drama starring Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams is both heartbreaking and heartening, a film that just wallops you with its honesty, its authenticity, and its access to despair. R.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
“Collateral Beauty” – The friends of a New York ad executive intervene to halt his descent following a tragedy. With Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Michael Pena, Naomie Harris, Jacob Latimore, Kate Winslet and Helen Mirren. Written by Allan Loeb. Directed by David Frankel. (1:37) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11, 2, 10 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 4:10, 6:40 p.m.; Mon. 4:15, 6:45 p.m.
“Doctor Strange” – Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the role of the world-famous neurosurgeon severely injured in a car accident and transformed through mysticism into a potent superhero magician. With Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, Tilda Swinton. Written by Jon Spaihts and Scott Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill. Directed by Derrickson. Imax 3D. (1:55) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 10:15 p.m.; Fri.-Mon.: 9:50 p.m.
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Eddie Redmayne stars as Magizoologist Newt Scamander, whose misadventures in New York City include the escape of recently collected creatures. With Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton, Jon Voight, Ron Perlman, Carmen Ejogo and Colin Farrell. Written by J.K. Rowling. Directed by David Yates. (2:13) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:40, 2:40, 5:50, 8:50 p.m.; Fri.-Mon.: 11:30, 2:30, 5:30, 8:30 p.m.
“Fences” – Denzel Washington directs and reprises his 2010 Broadway role opposite Viola Davis in this adaptation of playwright August Wilson’s drama about a former Negro League baseball player struggling to provide for his family in 1950s Pittsburgh. With Stephen Henderson, Jovan Adepo, Russell Hornsby, Mykelti Williamson, Saniyya Sidney. (2:18) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:50, 3:10, 6:30, 9:45 p.m.; Fri.-Mon.: 11:20, 2:40, 6, 9:15 p.m.
“Moana” – A teenage Pacific Islander sets out to sea to save her people, guided by the demigod Maui in this animated adventure. Voices by Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Jemaine Clement, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Alan Tudyk. Directed by Ron Clements, John Musker. Featuring music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa’i (1:53) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:30, 3:30, 4:45, 7:35 p.m.; Fri.-Mon.: 10:50, 1:40, 4:20, 7:10 p.m.
National Theatre Live: “The Deep Blue Sea”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 11
“Office Christmas Party” – The brother of a CEO plans an epic holiday celebration to land an important client and prevent his sister from closing his branch. With Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn, T.J. Miller, Jillian Bell, Courtney B. Vance, Kate McKinnon and Jennifer Aniston. Written by Justin Malen and Laura Solon, story by Jon Lucas & Scott Moore and Dan Mazer. Directed by Will Speck & Josh Gordon. (1:45) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 5:10, 7:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 7:45, 10:30 p.m.; Mon. 7:45, 10:20 p.m.
“Passengers” – Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt play interstellar commuters traveling to a far off planet who awaken 90 years prematurely, threatening their survival and forcing them to investigate the cause as they fight their attraction to each other. With Michael Sheen. Written by Jon Spaihts. Directed by Morten Tyldum. (1:56) PG. 13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 10:50, 1, 4:10, 7, 9:55 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 10:40, 2:10, 5:10, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 10:40, 1:35, 4:35, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 1:40, 4:50, 7:40, 10:35 p.m.; Fri.-Mon.: 10, 1, 9:10 p.m.
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” – Before “A New Hope,” a ragtag group of rebels set out to steal the plans to the Death Star. With Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker. Directed by Gareth Edwards. (2:13) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:30, 1:20, 2:50, 4:40, 6:20, 8, 9:40 p.m.; Fri.-Mon.: 9:30, 11, 12:40, 2:20, 3:50, 5:40, 7, 9 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 3D: Thurs. 12:40, 4, 7:20, 10:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 10:10, 1:20, 4:30, 7:40, 10:50 p.m.; Mon. 10:10, 1:20, 4:30, 7:40 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 10:10, 12, 3:20, 6:50, 10:05 p.m.; Fri.-Mon.: 11:50, 3, 6:10, 9:30, 10:10 p.m.
“Sing” – Animated musical about a theatrical mogul koala who stages a singing competition to save his stage. Voices by Matthew McConaughey, Seth MacFarlane, Tori Kelly, Reese Witherspoon, Taron Egerton, Scarlett Johansson. Written and directed by Garth Jennings. (1:48) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 10:30, 12:50, 3:50, 6:40, 9:30 p.m.; Fri.-Mon.: 10:20, 11:10, 1:10, 1:50, 4, 4:40, 6:50, 9:40 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 1:30, 4:30, 7:10, 9:55 p.m.; Fri.-Mon.: 12, 2:50, 5:50, 8:40 p.m.
“Why Him?” – A vigilant father visits his daughter at Stanford and clashes with her tech mogul boyfriend. With James Franco, Bryan Cranston, Megan Mullally, Zoey Deutch, Cedric the Entertainer, Griffin Gluck, Keegan-Michael Key. Written by John Hamburg & Ian Helfer, story by Jonah Hill and Hamburg & Ian Helfer. Directed by John Hamburg. (1:51) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:10, 2:10, 5, 7:45, 10:40 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:25, 2:15, 5, 8, 10:45 p.m.; Mon. 11:25, 2:15, 5, 7:25, 10:10 p.m.
