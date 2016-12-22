Movie review: Powerhouse performances can’t separate Denzel Washington’s ‘Fences’ from its stage roots

1:53 Nooksack 306 confront tribal police while supporting elder tribe is trying to evict Pause

1:41 Tacoma man creates "Boom Box" to deter package thieves

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

3:46 How dental mercury seeps into the environment

2:06 10 Western Washington Waterfalls

2:55 Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

1:21 Teen teaches domino skills to actor Will Smith

0:51 Becoming the Grinch