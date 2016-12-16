Louisville suspends assistant after Wake Forest probe

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition Pause

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

2:11 Rail safety measures at BP Cherry Point explained

1:22 More snow causes hazardous driving in Whatcom County

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:40 Bond denied for Chester mother charged in newborn's death

1:38 Views from atop 7 Interstate 90 peaks

0:51 Becoming the Grinch