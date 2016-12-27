Goodbye 2016, hello 2017: It’s New Year’s Eve in Whatcom County

New Year’s eve 2016 is a chance for many to bid adieu to what may have been a cataclysmic year.
Here are a few ideas to welcome in 2017. Keep in mind that some events are for those 21 and older, and some events may require reservations.
Bellingham Country Dance’s annual family-friendly, no-alcohol event features The Rodney Miller Band from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Eagles Hall, 1125 N. Forest St. All dances are called by Marlin Prowell. Bring finger food to share. Festive attire is encouraged; sparkling cider, punch and noisemakers provided. Admission is $15 adults, $10 students and it’s free for ages 12 and younger. Details: 360- 676-1554, bellinghamcountrydance.org.
The Green Frog, 1015 N. State St., hosts “It’s “A Very Happy New Year with Baby Cakes” with new original songs in the spirit of Muscle Shoals, from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Advanced tickets are recommended; it’s $15 in advance through Brown Paper Tickets, $18 at the door. Details: acoustictavern.com.
Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave., hosts opening act Ebb, Slack, and Flood at 9 p.m., followed by The Jasmine Greene Band. Don't miss the midnight countdown with the brewery’s iconic keg drop. This is a 21 and older event, and cover is $10. Details: 360-647-5593, bbaybrewery.com.
Rumba Northwest hosts its sixth annual Salsa New Year's Eve with a mix of salsa music, lessons and performances at Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth, 1059 N. State St. All ages are welcome. Beer, wine and champagne is available for those 21 and older. Doors open at 8 p.m., salsa lesson at 8:30 p.m.; dancing until 1 a.m. Tickets are $10 pre-sale, $15 at the door, available at classes and at Cafe Rumba, 1140 N. State St. A portion of the proceeds goes to youth scholarships at the Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth. Details: 360-595-7369, rumbanorthwest.com.
Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., in Lynden, hosts its third annual Manhattan New Year’s Eve celebration and fundraiser, starting at 5:30 p.m. on the main floor, with appetizers, drinks, a silent auction and music with the Bill MacDonough Trio, performing jazz classics reminiscent of a Manhattan supper club. The celebration moves upstairs to the Chamber Hall for a plated dinner (guests have a choice between a vegetarian butternut squash risotto or a steak au poivre with prawns) and music with Marvin Johnson on piano and Frank Kuhl on trumpet. A live auction follows, with paintings, get-aways and more. After the auction, the live stream of New York City’s Times Square celebration begins, with a champagne toast and the ringing of Big Oly, the old fire siren on top of the Jansen Art Center, followed by dessert. Tickets are $85 and include appetizers, dinner, drinks, party favors and entertainment, and are available at the Jansen Art Center’s Gallery Shop, online at jansenartcenter.org/tickets, or by calling 360-354-3600.
Lynden Skateway, 421 Judson St., hosts an afternoon of skating from 1-6 p.m. All ages welcome. Prices: $10 for ages 6 and older, $7 for ages 5 and younger; includes admission, any skate rental, double ticket for door prizes and hats, horns and leis. Count down at 3:30 p.m. Games and prizes too. Details: 360-354-3851.
The Lighthouse Bar & Grill at Hotel Bellwether, One Bellwether Way, hosts the Rane Nogales Jazz Trio from 6-9 p.m. and the Alkis from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. No cover. Details: 360-392-3200.
Kickin' A Saloon, 5225 Industrial Place in Ferndale features music with Jesse Allen Harris from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. There’ll be drink specials to ring in the new year right, a midnight countdown and tons of dancing. Cover is $10. RSVP at info@kickinasaloon.com.
The Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., and Buildstrong present a “New Years Extravaganza” featuring Beat Connection and Manatee Commune from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets are $20 in advance. Details: wildbuffalo.net.
Deming Log Show Grounds, 5295 Cedarville Road, near Nugents Corner, offers music by Sunset Superman from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. (music starts at 9 p.m.) $15 per person gets you in the door and dinner between the first and second sets. There’ll be great drink prices, plus free camping with or without hook ups. It's a 21-and-older event. Details on Facebook.
Silver Reef Casino, 4876 Haxton Way, near Ferndale, host Midlife Crisis Band in the Event Center and The Mix in the Lounge, both from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. There’s no cover. Reserve at 360-383-0777 or silverreefcasino.com/loungeentertainment.
Bellingham Senior Activity Center, 315 Halleck St. hosts a dance with music by the Good Vibrations, plus a “dog and pony cha-cha” dance performance, hor d'oeuvres and champagne from 7-10 p.m. It’s not just for seniors. Tickets are $20 at the door. Details: 360-733-4030, wccoa.org.
The Upfront Theatre’s Mainstage Ensemble brings back some of the most popular formats from the past 12 years for one night. There’ll be three shows, at 7, 9 and 11 p.m. at 1208 Bay St. Each show will have a compressed versions of a handful of formats, meaning audiences could see an improvised musical, dating game, super hero adventure and even murder mystery all in one show. The 11 p.m. show is for ages 21 and older. At the brink of midnight, The Upfront will share a toast to another hilarious and fun improv year with the community. Details: 360-733-8855, theupfront.com.
Van Zandt Hall, Potter Road and State Route 9, will bid bye-bye to 2016 and dance in the New Year with the South Fork Valley’s “house band,” bandZandt. Suggested donation is $10 per person or $20 for the family, but feel free to join in the celebration and give what you can. Also, cook what you can—it’s a community potluck, so yummy goodies and refreshments are welcome. Details: 360-305-6939, bandzandt@gmail.com.
Semiahmoo Resort, 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway, in Blaine, presents a “Semiahmoo Soiree” in the ballroom, starting with a reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m., drinks, and dancing to The Atlantics after 9 p.m. A sparkling wine toast is at midnight, with party favors. Packers Oyster Bar features music by the Replayzmentz. Details: 360-318-2000, semiahmoo.com.
Aslan Brewing Co., 1330 N. Forest St., hosts a dance party starting at 9 p.m. with DJ Jaderade of MTBTZ and DJ Booger of Wishbone. Bellingham-based interactive art company Sensebellum will transform the brewpub into a glowing dance venue. Beer will be flowing all night, ending in a midnight champagne toast. A $10 cover at the door includes entry and a glass of champagne. Details: 360-778-2088, aslanbrewing.com.
The Beach at Birch Bay, 7876 Birch Bay Drive, in Blaine, hosts Jeffrey “Elvis,” with songs like “It’s Now or Never,” “My Way” and “Don’t Be Cruel” from 7-9 p.m.; he joins the Silver City Band from 10 p.m. to midnight at El Nopal, 625 Cherry St., in Sumas. Details: 360-922-0816.
Nicki’s Bella Marina, 2615 S. Harbor Loop Drive, features music by Little Big Band from 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Details: 360-332-2505, nickisbellamarina.com.
The Fireside Martini and Wine Bar, 416 W. Bakerview Road, presents Yesterday's Playboys, led by pianist Marvin Johnson, from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. No cover. Details: 360-738-1000, firesidemartini.com.
Honey Moon Mead , 1053 N. State St., in the alley, features The Penny Stinkers from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Details: 360-734-0728, honeymoonmeads.com.
Main Street Bar & Grill, 2215 Main St., in Ferndale hosts SpaceBand from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
