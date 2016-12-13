Obama: President without briefings 'flying blind'

0:34 View of a Bellingham snowfall from atop the Herald Building Pause

2:03 Pete Carroll on Seahawks getting smashed at Green Bay: "Miserable...terrible night"

1:22 More snow causes hazardous driving in Whatcom County

0:20 Deer forage for food in Geneva neighborhood

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

1:36 Richard Sherman after Packers smack his Seahawks: "We appreciate the wake-up"

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

6:40 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on why Seahawks should absolutely be concerned about loss in Green Bay

1:29 LB K.J. Wright on Seahawks' 38-10 loss at Packers: "Kind of embarrassing"