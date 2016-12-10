Take a 360 tour of this Christmas lights display in Bellingham

For nearly 20 years, the residents of James Street Estates in Bellingham have made a holiday tradition of creating wondrous lighted Christmas displays open to the community.
The impressive displays are renowned around Whatcom County, attracting thousands of people each year. Cars are directed on a free, one-way tour through the park by illuminated curbs and arrows.
James Street Estates is located at 3802 James Street Road, between Sunset Drive and Bakerview Avenue in Bellingham.
Here’s a 360-degree tour of the displays.
Evan Abell: 360-715-2266, @evanabellphoto
Comments