December 10, 2016 2:50 PM

Take a 360 tour of this Christmas lights display in Bellingham

By Evan Abell

For nearly 20 years, the residents of James Street Estates in Bellingham have made a holiday tradition of creating wondrous lighted Christmas displays open to the community.

The impressive displays are renowned around Whatcom County, attracting thousands of people each year. Cars are directed on a free, one-way tour through the park by illuminated curbs and arrows.

James Street Estates is located at 3802 James Street Road, between Sunset Drive and Bakerview Avenue in Bellingham.

Here’s a 360-degree tour of the displays.

