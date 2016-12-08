Playing this week in Bellingham

0:24 Police search for armed man south of WWU Pause

3:04 Pearl Harbor survivor: 'They were just giving them hell'

1:04 Holiday fashion fail lands this pooch on the wrong side of the law in Bellevue

1:03 Snow hits north end of Whatcom County

0:49 Body discovered along Washington Park Boulevard in Washington Park

1:38 Washington Park police chief speaks at press conference

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

1:13 Cops spend 3 days, friends spend 6 minutes and find body

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery