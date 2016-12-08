Playing this week in Bellingham

Check times, buy tickets on your mobile phone by going to BellinghamHerald.com and navigate to Entertainment, Movie Showtimes. Movie times are subject to change daily.
Barkley Village 16: 3005 Cinema Place, 360-527-1320
Pickford Film Center: 1318 Bay St., 360-738-0735
Limelight Cinema: 1416 Cornwall Ave., 360-738-0735
Ratings: Motion Picture Association of America’s ratings are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
OPENING THIS WEEK
“Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened” – This superb documentary directed by Lonny Price covers a rich swath of emotional and creative ground as it tracks the unexpected failure of theater gods Stephen Sondheim and Hal Prince’s hugely anticipated 1981 Broadway collaboration “Merrily We Roll Along.” (Gary Goldstein) NR.
Limelight Cinema: Sat. 1:30 p.m.; Sun. 11:30
“Death on a Rock”
Pickford Film Center: Mon. 6:30 p.m.
“From Here to Eternity” (1953) Presented by TCM
Barkley Village 16: Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.
George Takei’s “Allegiance on Broadway”
Barkley Village 16: Tues. 7:30 p.m.
“Hugo”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 4 p.m.
“Incarnate”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2:15, 4:40, 6:55, 9:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 12:50, 9:30 p.m.; Sun. 12:50, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 4:40, 9:50 p.m.
Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company: “The Entertainer”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 11
The Metropolitan Opera: “L’amour De Loin”
Barkley Village 16: Sat. 9:55
“Miss Sloane” – Jessica Chastain stars as a shrewd D.C. lobbyist facing a powerful adversary. With Mark Strong, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alison Pill, Michael Stuhlbarg. Written by Jonathan Perera. Directed by John Madden. (2:12) R.
Barkley Village 16: Fri. 12:30, 3:40, 7:10, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 11:30, 3:40, 7:10, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 12, 3:40, 7:10, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1, 4, 7, 10 p.m.
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
Barkley Village 16: Sat. 12 p.m.
National Theatre Live: “The Threepenny Opera”
Pickford Film Center: Wed. 6 p.m.
“Nocturnal Animals” – Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal star as a divorced couple whose relationship takes a dark turn after he writes a novel. With Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Isla Fisher, Armie Hammer, Laura Linney, Michael Sheen. Written and directed by Tom Ford, based on the novel “Tony and Susan” by Austin Wright. (1:57) R.
Barkley Village 16: Fri.-Sun.: 1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 10:05 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:20, 4:20, 7:05, 9:55 p.m.
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 12:30, 3:45, 6:30, 9:20 p.m.; Sat. 12:30, 6:45, 9:30 p.m.; Sun. 3, 5:45, 8:40 p.m.; Mon. 12:30, 3:45, 9:20 p.m.; Tues. 12:30, 5, 9:20 p.m.; Wed. 3, 9:45 p.m.
“The Polar Express”
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 3D: Fri.-Sun.: 12 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1 p.m.
“Office Christmas Party” – The brother of a CEO plans an epic holiday celebration to land an important client and prevent his sister from closing his branch. With Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn, T.J. Miller, Jillian Bell, Courtney B. Vance, Kate McKinnon and Jennifer Aniston. Written by Justin Malen and Laura Solon, story by Jon Lucas & Scott Moore and Dan Mazer. Directed by Will Speck & Josh Gordon. (1:45) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7, 9:40 p.m.; Fri. 11:30, 1:20, 2:10, 4:10, 4:50, 6:50, 7:30, 9:35, 10:10 p.m.; Sat. 11:20, 1:20, 2:10, 4:10, 4:50, 6:50, 7:30, 9:35, 10:10 p.m.; Sun. 11:30, 1:20, 2:10, 4:10, 4:50, 6:50, 7:30, 9:35, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:05, 1:50, 3:45, 4:30, 6:20, 7:10, 8:55, 9:45 p.m.
“Spirited Away”: 15th Anniversary
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7 p.m.
“Torrey Pines”
Pickford Film Center: Wed. 6:30 p.m.
“With Child”
Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 6:30 p.m.
CRITICS’ CHOICE
“Arrival” – Amy Adams stars in this elegant, involving science fiction drama that is simultaneously old and new, revisiting many alien invasion conventions but with unexpected intelligence, visual style and heart. PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:30, 4:20, 7, 9:45 p.m.; Fri. 12:05, 2:50, 5:40, 8:30 p.m.; Sat. 11:10, 2:50, 5:40, 8:30 p.m.; Sun. 12:05, 2:50, 5:40, 8:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:15, 3:55, 6:45, 9:35 p.m.
“The Edge of Seventeen” – Hailee Steinfeld gives a superb performance as a high-school misfit in Kelly Fremon Craig’s disarmingly smart teen dramedy, the rare coming-of-age picture that feels less like a retread than a renewal. R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 4:15 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 4:40, 7:15 p.m.; Mon. 4:05, 6:35 p.m.; Tues. 4:05 p.m.
“Loving” – Beautifully acted by Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton, this involving, socially conscious Jeff Nichols drama shows the personal lives of the interracial couple whose marriage led to the 1967 Supreme Court ruling that anti-miscegenation laws were unconstitutional. PG-13.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 3:30, 9:10 p.m.
Limelight Cinema: Fri. 1, 6:15 p.m.; Sat. 6:15 p.m.; Sun. 4:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1, 6:15 p.m.
“Manchester by the Sea” – Powerful, emotional filmmaking that leaves a scar, Kenneth Lonergan’s drama starring Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams is both heartbreaking and heartening, a film that just wallops you with its honesty, its authenticity, and its access to despair. R.
Pickford Film Center: Fri.-Sat.: 12:45, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15 p.m.; Sun. 12, 2:30, 5:30, 8:30 p.m.; Mon. 12:45, 3:15, 6:15, 9 p.m.; Tues. 3:15, 6:15, 9:15 p.m.; Wed. 3:15, 8:15 p.m.
“Moonlight” – Superb filmmaking and an exceptional level of emotional honesty universalizes a very specific coming-of-age experience, that of a gay black man growing from child to adult starting in 1980s Miami’s crack cocaine epidemic years. R.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 2, 6:30, 9 p.m.
Limelight Cinema: Fri.-Sat.: 3:45, 9 p.m.; Sun. 1:45, 7 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 3:45, 9 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
“Allied” – Brad Pitt stars as a World War II intelligence officer romantically involved with French Resistance fighter Marion Cotillard. With Jared Harris, Simon McBurney, Lizzy Caplan. Written by Steven Knight. Directed by Robert Zemeckis. (2:04) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:50, 5, 8:10 p.m.; Fri. 11:35, 2:30, 5:30, 8:40 p.m.; Sat. 11:40, 2:30, 5:30, 8:40 p.m.; Sun. 11:35, 2:30, 5:30, 8:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 2:30, 5:30, 8:20 p.m.
“Bad Santa 2” – Billy Bob Thornton and Tony Cox reunite as they attempt to rob a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve. With Kathy Bates, Christina Hendricks, Brett Kelly. Written by Johnny Rosenthal and Shauna Cross, based on characters by Glenn Ficarra & John Requa. Directed by Mark Waters. (1:32) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:25, 3:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1:50, 4:20, 6:45, 9 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 2:50, 5, 7:15, 9:25 p.m.
“Doctor Strange” – Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the role of the world-famous neurosurgeon severely injured in a car accident and transformed through mysticism into a potent superhero magician. With Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, Tilda Swinton. Written by Jon Spaihts and Scott Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill. Directed by Derrickson. (1:55) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:05, 3:45, 6:35, 9:15 p.m.; Fri. 12:10, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15 p.m.; Sat. 12:40, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15 p.m.; Sun. 12:10, 3:30, 6:30, 9:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:10, 3:50, 6:30, 9:10 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 10 p.m.
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Eddie Redmayne stars as Magizoologist Newt Scamander, whose misadventures in New York City include the escape of recently collected creatures. With Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton, Jon Voight, Ron Perlman, Carmen Ejogo and Colin Farrell. Written by J.K. Rowling. Directed by David Yates. (2:13) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2:20, 3:20, 5:30, 6:30, 8:40 p.m.; Fri. 11:40, 2:40, 5:50, 8:50 p.m.; Sat. 11, 2:40, 5:50, 8:50 p.m.; Sun. 11:40, 2:40, 5:50, 8:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 2:40, 5:40, 8:40 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 1:40, 4:50, 8, 9:35 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 3:20, 6:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:45, 6:55 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 3D: Thurs. 1, 4:10, 7:20 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 4, 7, 9:55 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 3:35, 6:40, 9:40 p.m.
“Hacksaw Ridge” – U.S. Army medic and conscientious objector Desmond Doss saves 75 men without using a weapon during the bloody Battle of Okinawa in World War II. With Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey. Written by Robert Schenkkan and Randall Wallace and Andrew Knight. Directed by Mel Gibson. (2:10) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2:30, 5:50, 8:55 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 11:50, 3, 6:10, 9:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 2:10, 5:20, 8:30 p.m.
“Man Down”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:35, 4:15, 6:45, 9:05 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 2, 9:45 p.m.; Mon. 1:40, 9 p.m.; Tues. 1:40 p.m.; Wed. 10 p.m.
“Moana” – A teenage Pacific Islander sets out to sea to save her people, guided by the demigod Maui in this animated adventure. Voices by Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Jemaine Clement, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Alan Tudyk. Directed by Ron Clements, John Musker. Featuring music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa’i (1:53) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:10, 1:45, 4, 4:30, 6:50, 7:15, 9:40 p.m.; Fri. 12:20, 3:10, 6, 8:45 p.m.; Sun. 12:20, 3:10, 6, 8:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:30, 4:10, 6:50, 9:30 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 2:50, 5:40, 8:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1, 3:50, 6:40, 9:25 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 2:20, 5:10, 7:50 p.m.
“Rules Don’t Apply” – A rising actress and an ambitious driver pursue a verboten relationship in Howard Hughes’ Hollywood of 1958. With Alec Baldwin, Warren Beatty, Annette Bening, Haley Bennett, Candice Bergen, Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman, Lily Collins, Steve Coogan, Alden Ehrenreich, Taissa Farmiga, Ed Harris, Megan Hilty, Oliver Platt and Martin Sheen. Written and directed by Beatty, story by Beatty and Bo Goldman. (2:06) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:20 p.m.
“Seasons” – Filmmakers Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud explore the evolution of the lush green forests and megafauna that emerged across Europe after the last Ice Age. Written by Perrin, Cluzaud, Stephane Durand. (1:37) PG.
Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 4, 9 p.m.
“Trolls” – Animated comedy featuring the happily musical title creatures as they avoid being eaten by the perpetually dour Bergens. With the voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Russell Brand, Zooey Deschanel. Directed by Mike Mitchell, co-directed by Walt Dohrn. (1:32) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2, 4:25, 6:40, 9 p.m.; Fri. 2:20, 5:20, 7:40, 10 p.m.; Sat. 10:10, 2:35, 5:20, 7:40, 10 p.m.; Sun. 11:40, 3, 5:20, 7:40, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:25, 3:40, 6:25, 8:45 p.m.
