Playing this week in Bellingham

Barkley Village 16: 3005 Cinema Place, 360-527-1320
Pickford Film Center: 1318 Bay St., 360-738-0735
Limelight Cinema: 1416 Cornwall Ave., 360-738-0735
Ratings: Motion Picture Association of America’s ratings are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
OPENING THIS WEEK
“A Christmas Story”
Barkley Village 16: Sat. noon
“Compulsive Practice”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 6:30 p.m.
“Incarnate”
Barkley Village 16: Fri.-Sun.: 1:30, 4:20, 8:10, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 2:15, 4:40, 6:55, 9:10 p.m.
“Man Down”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7:15, 9:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1, 4:40, 7:10, 9:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:35, 4:05, 6:45, 9:05 p.m.
The Metropolitan Opera: “The Magic Flute” Special Encore
Barkley Village 16: Sat. 12:55 p.m.
“Moonlight” – Superb filmmaking and an exceptional level of emotional honesty universalizes a very specific coming-of-age experience, that of a gay black man growing from child to adult starting in 1980s Miami’s crack cocaine epidemic years. R.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 4, 9 p.m.; Fri. 4, 6:30, 9 p.m.; Sat. 1:30, 4, 9 p.m.; Sun. 12:30, 3:15, 5:45, 8:15 p.m.; Mon. 4, 6:30, 9 p.m.; Tues. 4, 9:30 p.m.; Wed. 4, 6:30 p.m.
“Nerdland: The Special Event”
Barkley Village 16: Tues. 8 p.m.
Rifftrax Holiday Special Double Feature
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7 p.m.
“Right Now, Wrong Then”
Pickford Film Center: Tues. 6:30 p.m.
Royal Opera: “Cosi Fan Tutte”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 11; Wed. 6 p.m.
“Seasons” – Filmmakers Jacques Perrin and Jacques Cluzaud explore the evolution of the lush green forests and megafauna that emerged across Europe after the last Ice Age. (1:37) PG.
PFC’S Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 4, 6:30, 9 p.m.; Fri. 4, 6:30 p.m.; Sat. 1:30, 4, 6:30 p.m.; Sun. 3:30, 6 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 4, 6:30 p.m.
“She Loves Me”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7 p.m.
“Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”
Barkley Village 16: Wed. 7 p.m.
“Spirited Away” 15th Anniversary
Barkley Village 16: Sun. Noon; Mon. 7 p.m.
“With Child”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 6:30 p.m.
PFC’S Limelight Cinema: Fri.-Sat.: 9 p.m.; Sun. 1, 8:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 9 p.m.
CRITICS’ CHOICE
“Arrival” – Amy Adams stars in this elegant, involving science fiction drama that is simultaneously old and new, revisiting many alien invasion conventions but with unexpected intelligence, visual style and heart. PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:40, 4:30, 7:15, 10:05 p.m.; Fri. 12:10, 3, 5:50, 8:40 p.m.; Sat. 12:05, 2:45, 5:50, 8:40 p.m.; Sun. 12:10, 3, 5:50, 8:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:30, 4:20, 7, 9:45 p.m.
“The Edge of Seventeen” – Adolescence gets worse for a teenage girl when her impossibly perfect older brother starts dating her best friend. With Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson, Kyra Sedgwick, Haley Lu Richardson. (1:44) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:50, 4:20, 6:50, 9:25 p.m.; Fri. 5:20, 7:50, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 5:25, 7:50, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 5:20, 7:50, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 4:05, 7:20 p.m.; Tues. 5:05 p.m.; Wed. 5:05, 7:30, 9:55 p.m.
“Loving” – An interracial couple fall in love and marry in 1958, but they must take their case to the U.S. Supreme Court to live happily in their home state of Virginia. With Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga, Michael Shannon. (2:03) PG-13.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs.-Fri.: 3:30, 6:15, 9:10 p.m.; Sat. 12:45, 3:30, 6:15, 9:10 p.m.; Sun. 3:15, 6, 8:50 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 3:30, 6:15, 9:10 p.m.; Wed. 3, 9:10 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
“Allied” – Brad Pitt stars as a World War II intelligence officer romantically involved with French Resistance fighter Marion Cotillard. With Jared Harris, Simon McBurney, Lizzy Caplan. Written by Steven Knight. (2:04) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1, 4, 6:55, 9:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:20, 3:30, 6:30, 9:35 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:50, 5, 8:10 p.m.
“Bad Santa 2” – Billy Bob Thornton and Tony Cox reunite as they attempt to rob a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve. With Kathy Bates, Christina Hendricks, Brett Kelly. (1:32) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:45, 5:10, 7:30, 9:45 p.m.; Fri. 2:20, 5:30, 8, 10:25 p.m.; Sat. 5:30, 8, 10:25 p.m.; Sun. 4:10, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 1:25, 3:50, 6:10, 8:25 p.m.; Wed. 1:25, 3:50, 9:45 p.m.
“Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” – A U.S. war hero, returned from Iraq, remembers the horror and brutality that led him to be honored during a football game. With Joe Alwyn, Kristen Stewart, Chris Tucker, Garrett Hedlund, Vin Diesel, Steve Martin.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:35 p.m.
“Bleed for This” – Miles Teller stars as Vinny “The Pazmanian Devil” Pazienza, a boxer who suffered a death-defying car accident that severed his spine, only to battle back and reclaim his world title with the help of trainer Kevin Rooney. With Aaron Eckhart, Katey Sagal. (1:56) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 3:15 p.m.
“Doctor Strange” – Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the role of the world-famous neurosurgeon severely injured in a car accident and transformed through mysticism into a potent superhero magician. With Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, Tilda Swinton. (1:55) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:50, 3:30, 6:20, 9 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:50, 3:40, 6:40, 9:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:05, 3:45, 6:35, 9:15 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 2, 10:15 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 10:20 p.m.; Mon. 9:50 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 10 p.m.
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Eddie Redmayne stars as Magizoologist Newt Scamander, whose misadventures in New York City include the escape of recently collected creatures. With Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton, Jon Voight, Ron Perlman, Carmen Ejogo and Colin Farrell. Written by J.K. Rowling. (2:13) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:30, 2:20, 5:30, 7:50, 8:40 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12, 2, 3:10, 5:10, 6:20, 8:20, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 2:20, 3:20, 5:30, 6:30, 8:40, 9:35 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 4:40, 6:10, 9:20 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1:20, 4:30, 7:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:40, 4:50, 8 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 3D: Thurs. 3:50, 10:10 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 2D: Thurs. 12:40, 7 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:40, 3:50, 7, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1, 4:10, 7:20 p.m.
“Hacksaw Ridge” – U.S. Army medic and conscientious objector Desmond Doss saves 75 men without using a weapon during the bloody Battle of Okinawa in World War II. With Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey. Directed by Mel Gibson. (2:10) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2:30, 5:40, 8:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1:40, 5, 8:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 2:30, 5:50, 8:55 p.m.
“Moana” – A teenage Pacific Islander sets out to sea to save her people, guided by the demigod Maui in this animated adventure. Voices by Auli’i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Jemaine Clement, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Alan Tudyk. (1:53) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:30, 1:20, 3:20, 4:10, 7:10, 9:55 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 12:30, 1:50, 3:20, 4:40, 6:10, 7:30, 9 p.m.; Sun. 12:30, 1:15, 3:20, 4:40, 6:10, 7:30, 9 p.m.; Mon. 1:10, 1:45, 4, 4:30, 6:50, 9:40 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 1:10, 1:45, 4, 4:30, 6:50, 7:15, 9:40 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 2:10, 5, 8 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1:10, 4, 6:50, 9:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 2:50, 5:40, 8:30 p.m.
“Rules Don’t Apply” – A rising actress and an ambitious driver pursue a verboten relationship in Howard Hughes’ Hollywood of 1958. With Alec Baldwin, Warren Beatty, Annette Bening, Haley Bennett, Candice Bergen, Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman, Lily Collins, Steve Coogan, Alden Ehrenreich, Taissa Farmiga, Ed Harris, Megan Hilty, Oliver Platt and Martin Sheen. (2:06) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:10, 4:05 p.m.; Fri. 2:10 p.m.; Sat. 2:25 p.m.; Sun. 2:10 p.m.; Mon. 1:10 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 2:10 p.m.
“Trolls” – Animated comedy featuring the happily musical title creatures as they avoid being eaten by the perpetually dour Bergens. With the voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Russell Brand, Zooey Deschanel. (1:32) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:15, 3:40, 6:05, 8:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 2:30, 4:50, 7:20, 9:55 p.m.; Mon. 2, 4:25, 6:40, 9:50 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 2, 4:25, 6:40, 9 p.m.
