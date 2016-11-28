Where to find a Christmas tree in Whatcom County

For many people, shopping for Christmas trees in Whatcom County begins around Thanksgiving. To help, here is The Bellingham Herald’s annual list of U-cut and we-cut tree farms.
Permits are available through Dec. 24 to cut Christmas trees in Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. Cutting areas are within national forest lands in eastern Skagit and Whatcom counties, among other places.
Maps and information about cutting areas are provided at ranger stations and public service centers where permits are sold. Cash, credit cards and checks are accepted at Forest Service stations. The Glacier station accepts only cash and checks. Forest Service offices are closed Thanksgiving Day, and might close early Christmas Eve; call ahead for hours.
▪ Glacier Public Service Center, Mount Baker Highway, Glacier, 360-599-2714. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
▪ Mount Baker Ranger Station, 810 Highway 20, Sedro-Woolley, 360-856-5700, ext. 515. Hours: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays. Special hours some days.
For farms and retails lots outside Whatcom County, go to nwchristmastrees.org.
Tree farms listed below are in Bellingham unless otherwise indicated. Be sure to call ahead, because inclement weather and other factors can affect business hours.
Alpine Meadows Tree Farm
3585 Highway 9, Deming.
360-595-1019, alpinemeadowstreefarm.com.
9 a.m. to dusk, closed Sundays, Nov. 25-Dec. 21.
U-cut, pre-cut and live potted trees, Douglas, Grand, Fraser, Noble, Nordmann, wreaths, garland, holly, cones. Saws and knee pads provided. Tree-shaking, baling and loading available. Hot chocolate, coffee.
Bellewood Acres
6140 Guide Meridian, Lynden.
360-318-7720 bellewoodfarms.com.
Open daily 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 25-Dec. 25.
We-cut Douglas fir, Noble; check website for special events such as visits with Santa, live music and cookie crafting.
Cora & Joe’s U-cut Trees
871 Telegraph Road.
360-739-2279.
9 a.m. to dusk Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 25-Dec. 22.
Douglas, Grand fir, Noble and pine, fresh-cut wreaths daily, free hot cider, candy canes and cookies.
Fullner Farm
3783 E. Hoff Road, Everson.
360-592-5820, FullnerChristmasTreeFarm.com.
8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, Nov. 25-Dec. 24.
Firs, spruces, Fraser, Noble, free treats, activities and gift shop.
Garden Spot Nursery
900 Alabama St.
360-676-5480, garden-spot.com.
9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily
Garden Spot is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club in a fundraiser selling fresh-cut Noble fir trees starting Nov. 25 until the trees run out.
Heart To Heart Tree Farm (formerly Hovde)
3951 South Bay Drive, Whatcom County.
206-861-2929, HeartToHeartTreeFarm@gmail.com.
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekends Nov. 25-Dec. 23, weekdays by appointment.
U-cut organic trees grown in Lake Whatcom Watershed: Douglas, Fraser, Grand, Noble, Nordmann. Noble wreaths, saws, kneeboards, baling, twine, hot chocolate, coffee, candy canes, warm fire.
Misty Meadows Farm
6197 Everson-Goshen Road, Everson.
360-312-3554, mistymeadowsfarm.com.
Dawn to dusk daily, Nov. 25-Dec. 23.
Certified organic Noble and Grand fir trees, U-cut.
Mantheys Christmas Treeland
773 W. Axton Road.
360-384-0522.
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, Nov. 25-Dec. 23.
Douglas fir, Grand fir, Nordmann fir, Norway spruce, tree baling, twine for tying trees, coffee, hot chocolate, cookie, candy canes, wreaths, swags.
Noon Road Trees
7188 Noon Road, Everson.
360-354-8689, noonroadtrees.com.
8 a.m.-dark, Nov. 25-Dec. 4.
U-cut Canaan, Douglas, Fraser, Grand, Noble fir; Colorado blue, Norway and white spruce; western white pine. Saws, carts for hauling your tree, twine and candy canes provided.
Ol’ Man Miller’s Farm U-Cut
2570 Brown Road, Ferndale.
360-384-5120.
10 a.m.-dusk daily, Nov. 25-Dec. 23.
Noble fir and Nordmann fir, $35 any size tree, saws and candy canes provided.
Red Mountain Tree Farm
Milepost 24 on Mount Baker Highway between Kendall and Maple Falls.
360-599-1765.
10 a.m.-dusk, Nov. 25-Dec. 23.
U-cut, freshly pre-cut, some potted live trees, Noble fir, Nordmann fir, Grand fir, blue spruce, Fraser fir, Douglas fir, pine, saws, kneeling mats, twine, wreaths, garland, ornaments, lights, stands, candy canes and dog treats, portable restroom, free baling and shaking, help hauling and loading.
Shady Pond Tree Farm
3289 H Street Road, Blaine.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Nov. 25-Dec. 22
Noble, Nordmann, Shasta, Grand, Canaan, Douglas and Balsam fir. Blue and Norway spruce. Some assorted live trees too. U-cut or we-cut, shaker on site, tree sizes 5 to 14 feet, for $30.
Candy canes for the kids.
Sisters Christmas Tree Farm
3771 Valley Highway, State Route 9, Deming.
360-739-4651.
Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 25; thereafter 1-5 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Closed Dec. 24.
U-Cut. Nordmann, Norway, blue spruce, Douglas fir, wreaths and greenery, saws, cookies, hot chocolate, cider.
Small’s Northwest Evergreens
6480 Northwest Road, Ferndale
360-384-0438, 360-393-9039, Facebook
Nov. 25-Dec. 20, 9 a.m.-dusk daily
U-cut: Douglas fir $20, Grand fir $25, Noble fir $40, Nordmann fir $40 any size, fresh wreaths, swags, crosses, saws, kneeling pads and twine provided, tree baling (small fee). Free popcorn, hot spiced cider, coffee, candy canes, gift shop, ducks to feed.
Stoney Ridge Farm
2092 Van Dyk Road, Everson.
360-966-3919, stoneyridgefarm.com.
Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 25; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 26, noon-5 p.m. Dec. 1-2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3, noon-5 p.m. Dec. 8-9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 10.
U-cut and we-cut Noble, Douglas, Fraser and Nordmann fir. Fresh custom wreaths, garland and boughs. Saws, shaking and wrapping available, live animal nativity featuring Moses the camel, coffee, cocoa, apple cider and warm doughnuts for purchase. Gifts and decorations.
Tom’s U-Cut Christmas Trees
4204 Hoff Road.
360-756-9473.
10 a.m.-dusk, Nov. 25-Dec. 18.
Douglas fir, Grand fir, spruce, U-cut. $30 any tree, cash or checks only (no debit or credit cards); tree saws, twine, hot chocolate.
Triple E Tree Farm
5607 Elder Road, Ferndale.
9 a.m.-dusk Nov. 25, 9 a.m.-dusk Saturdays and Sundays, 3 p.m.-dusk Mondays-Fridays, through Dec. 21.
U-cut, Douglas fir, $25; Noble fir, $30. Free candy canes, hand saws available.
Westergreen Christmas Trees
4800 South Pass Road, Sumas.
5 1/2 miles east of Everson (State Route 9) on South Pass Road; driveway is on the north side of South Pass Road.
360-966-3605.
Open daylight hours, Nov. 25-Dec. 23.
A small U-cut Christmas tree patch, with a nice variety of Noble fir, Grand fir and Douglas fir; saws provided.
