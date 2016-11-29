It’s time for holiday fun in Whatcom County

Holiday celebrations for all ages abound in Whatcom County through December, from weekend festivals to one-day or one-night only events. Check the websites or call ahead for details. Events are in Bellingham unless noted. More information on the events will be included in each week’s Take 5.
Through Dec. 11: “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Musical,” Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St. Details: 360-733-1811, bellinghamtheatreguild.com.
Through Dec. 11: “The Happy Elf,” Claire vg Thomas Theatre, Dutch Village Mall, 655 Front St., Lynden. Details: 360-354-4425, clairevgtheatre.com.
Through Dec. 24: Santa at Yeager’s Toyland, 3101 Northwest Ave. Visits are free, photo packages available, hosted by Fairhaven Lions Club. Details: 360-746-8206, 360-733-1080.
Through Dec. 24: Holiday Festival of the Arts, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 4145 Meridian St. Details: 360-676-8548, alliedarts.org.
Through December: Deck the Old City Hall, Whatcom Museum’s Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St. Details: 360-778-8930, whatcommuseum.org.
Dec. 2-4: Holiday Port Celebration, noon-8 p.m. Dec. 2, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3-4. Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave. Details: 360-676-2500, portofbellingham.com/141/Holiday-Port.
Dec. 2-4: Ferndale’s Old-Fashioned Christmas, Pioneer Park, 2004 Cherry St., Ferndale. 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2, 1-9 p.m. Dec. 3, 1-4 p.m. Dec. 4, Pioneer Park, 2004 Cherry St. Details: 360-384-3042, ferndaleheritagesociety.com.
Dec. 2: Ukuleles in Season Holiday Concert, 5 p.m., Bellingham Public Library, 210 Central Ave., and 3 p.m. Dec. 10, Ferndale Library, 2125 Main St. . Details: 360-778-7217, bellinghampubliclibrary.org, and 360-733-6867, wcls.org.
Dec. 2-23: Santa Train, 5-9 p.m., Miniature World, 4620 Birch Bay-Lynden Road. Details: 360-371-7700, miniatureworld.org/the-santa-train.
Dec. 2: Holiday Make.Sale, 6-10 p.m.; noon-6 p.m. Dec. 3, Make.Shift 306 Flora St. Details: 360-389-3569, makeshiftproject.com.
Dec. 2: Everson-Nooksack Winter Festival, 6 p.m., Everson City Park, South Washington and Lincoln streets, Everson. Details: 360-966-5100, eversonnooksackchamber.org.
Dec. 2: Swing Connection Holiday Concert, 7 p.m. First Baptist Church of Bellingham, 110 Flora St. Details: 360-656-5037, 360-714-0054 swingconnection.org.
Dec. 2: Bellingham High School Jazz Band’s Dark of December concert, with Bellingham Youth Jazz Band, 7 p.m., Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2600 Lakeway Drive. Details: 360-676-5750, jazzproject.org/bellingham-youth-jazz-band.
Dec. 2: “The Messiah” with The Lynden Choral Society and the Starry Night Orchestra, 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 2 p.m. Dec. 3, Third Christian Reformed Church, 514 Liberty St., Lynden. Details: 360-354-2672.
Dec. 2-3: The Dance Studio’s “Saving ChristmasTown,” 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St.: Details: 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com.
Dec. 2-3: “Tchaikovsky-Ellington Nutcracker Nutcracker,” 7:30 p.m., Western Washington University Performing Arts Center. Details: 360-650-6146.
Dec. 3: Holiday Gifts from the Kitchen with Cindy McKinney, 11 a.m. Lynden Library, 216 Fourth St. Details: 360-354-4883, wcls.org.
Dec. 3: TubaChristmas., Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave. 11-11:30 a.m.. Rehearsal is at 9 a.m. Dec. 3. Details: 360-734-2604.
Dec. 3, 10 and 17: Horse-drawn carriage rides, noon-3 p.m.: Free , Fairhaven Village Inn, 1200 10th St. Details: 360-733-1311, fairhavenvillageinn.com.
Dec. 3: The Stocking Project, 1 p.m., Ragfinery, 1421 N. Forest St. Details: 360-738-6977, ragfinery.com.
Dec. 3: Deming Friends Holiday Tea, 1 p.m., Deming Library, 5044 Mt. Baker Highway. Details: 360-592-2422, wcls.org.
Dec. 3: 2 p.m., The Crescent City Shakers, VFW Post 1585, 625 N. State St., 360-371-7030, btjs.webs.com.
Dec. 3: Bellingham Chamber Chorale: “Celebrating the British Masters,” 3 and 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2401 Cornwall Ave. Details: 206-438-9827, bccsings.org.
Dec. 3-4: Blaine’s Holiday Harbor Lights, 4 p.m. Dec. 3, continues Dec. 4, downtown Blaine and Blaine marina. Details: 360-332-4544, blaineholidayharborlights.com.
Dec. 3: Holiday Tree Lighting, 4 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, One Bellwether Way. Holiday Trees. Details: 360-392-3100, hotelbellwether.com.
Dec. 3: Music in the Library: featuring Western Winds and Western Brass, 4:30 p.m., Bellingham Public Library, 210 Central Ave. Details: 360-778-7217, bellinghampubliclibrary.org.
Dec. 3: Downtown Tree Lighting, 5:30 p.m., Depot Market Square, 1100 Railroad Ave. 360-527-8710, downtownbellingham.com..
Dec. 3: Lighted Boat Parade, 5:30 p.m., Bellingham Bay. Details: 360-714-8891, 360-734-4673.
Dec. 3: Lighted Boat Parade Viewing Party 6 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, One Bellwether Way, Bellingham. Details: 360-714-8891, boatingcenter.org.
Dec. 3: Lighted Christmas Parade, 6 p.m., downtown Lynden. Gather around the Christmas tree before the Lighted Parade from 5 to 6 p.m. at the corner of Fourth and Front streets for the public lighting ceremony featuring a Christmas blessing, caroling and winner of the Elf on the Shelve present dash. Details: 360-354-5995, lynden.org.
Dec. 3: The Coats Holiday Concert with Bellingham Public School choirs, 7 p.m., Bellingham High School, 2020 Cornwall Ave. Tickets at Community Food Co-op, Village Books, Brown Paper Tickets and Bellingham High School ASB office. Details: thecoats.net.
Dec. 3: USA Dance Holiday Ball with Alicia Dauber Quartet, 7:15 p.m., Presence Studio, 1412 Cornwall Ave. Details: 360-734-5676, bellinghamusadance.com.
Dec. 4: Holiday concert and sing-along fundraiser with Joan Langstreth, 1 p.m., Pickett House, 910 Bancroft St. . Details: 360-733-5873, daughtersofpioneers@hotmail.com.
Dec. 4: Silver Tea, 2-5 p.m.: Silver Tea, Everson Library, 104 Kirsch Drive, Everson. Details: 360-966-5100, wcls.org.
Dec. 4: Whatcom Symphony Orchestra: Holiday Magic with Seasonal Choral Favorites and “The Snowman,” 3 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. Details: 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com.
Dec. 7: Squalicum High School Storm Singers Holiday Concert, hosted by Bellingham Music Club, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 119 Texas St. Details: 360-306-8580, bellinghammusicclub.wordpress.com.
Dec. 7: Let’s Make Presents! 3:15 p.m., Blaine Library, 610 Third St., 360-305-3637, wcls.org.
Dec. 7: Let’s Make Presents! 3:15 p.m., Sumas Library, 451 Second St. Details: 360-988-2501, wcls.org.
Dec. 8: Bellingham High School Showstoppers Holiday Concert, noon, Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher, 250 Flora St. Details: 360-778-8930, whatcommuseum.org.
Dec. 8: Let’s Make Presents! 3 p.m., Island Library, 2144 South Nugent Road, Lummi Island. Details: 360-758-7145, wcls.org.
Dec. 9: “The North Pole Express on Ice,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 4 p.m. Dec. 10, Bellingham Sportplex, 1225 Civic Field Way. Details: 360-676-1919, bfsc.info, bellinghamsportsplex.com.
Dec. 9: “The Nutcracker” by Ballet Bellingham, 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St.: . Details: 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com.
Dec. 10: Jingle Bell Run, 8 a.m.: downtown Bellingham. Details: 360.733.2866 jbr.org.
Dec. 10: South Whatcom Library Holiday Tea, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., South Whatcom Library, 10 Barn View Court, Sudden Valley, Gate 2. Details: 360-305-3632, wcls.org.
Dec. 10: “Mostly Magic with John Walton,” 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre’s Walton Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. Details: 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com.
Dec. 10-11, 17-18: Visits with Santa, horse-drawn trolley rides, sing-alongs, BelleWood Acres, 6140 Guide Meridian, noon-5 p.m. Details: 360-318-7720, bellewoodfarms.com.
Dec. 10: Make Presents for Adults, 1 p.m., Island Library, 2144 South Nugent Road, Lummi Island. Details: 360-758-7145, wcls.org.
Dec. 10: Bethany Christian Services’ 18th Annual Homes for the Holidays, 1-5 p.m., Lynden. Details: 360-733-6042.
Dec. 10: Let’s Make Presents! 2 p.m., Lynden Library, 216 Fourth St. Details: 360-354-4883, wcls.org.
Dec. 10: Sumas Historical Home Christmas Open House, 2 or 3 p.m., Sumas Library, 451 Second St. Details: 360-988-2501, wcls.org.
Dec. 10: Kulshan Chorus: Elements: Light, 7:30 p.m. Bellingham High School, 2020 Cornwall Ave. Details: kulshanchorus.org.
Dec. 11: Dancing for Joy: “The Nativity: We Danced Our Best for Him.” 1 and 6 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. Tickets at 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com. Info: dancing4joy.org, 360-715-0900.
Dec. 11: Greeting, Goodwill, and Giving, 3 p.m., 2144 South Nugent Road, Lummi Island. Details: 360-758-7145, wcls.org.
Dec. 11: Winter Big Band Bash, 5 p.m., The Majestic, 1027 N. Forest St. downstairs venue, with Bellingham Youth Jazz Band, Western Washington University big bands and other high school bands. Details: jazzproject.org/bellingham-youth-jazz-band.
Dec. 11: Bells of the Sound Holiday Handbell Concert, 5 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 2530 Cornwall Ave. Details: 206-574-8417, bellsofthesound.org.
Dec. 13-14: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” 6:30 p.m., Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth Theatre, 1059 N. State St. Details: 360-306-8531, baay.org.
Dec. 14: The Irish Tenors: “We Three Kings,” 7 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. Details: 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com.
Dec. 15: Let’s Make Presents! 3:45 p.m., North Fork Library, 7506 Kendall Road, Maple Falls, 360-599-20202, wcls.org.
Dec. 15: Make It at Your Library: Ornaments and Decorations, 4 p.m., Bellingham Public Library, 210 Central Ave. Details: 360-778-7217, bellinghampubliclibrary.org.
Dec. 16: Gift-Making Extravaganza, 12:30 p.m., Ferndale Library, 2125 Main St. Details: 360-384-3647, wcls.org.
Dec. 16: Music in the Library: Kid’Sax Ensemble, 4 p.m., Bellingham Public Library, 210 Central Ave. Details: 360-778-7217, bellinghampubliclibrary.org.
Dec. 16: Opus presents “Winter White,” 7 p.m. Dec. 16, and Dec. 17, 2 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. Details: 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com.
Dec. 17: Let’s Make Presents!, 10:30 a.m., Everson Library, 104 Kirsch Drive, Everson. Details: 360-966-5100, wcls.org.
Dec. 17: Holiday Tea, 1:30 p.m., North Fork Library, 7506 Kendall Road, Maple Falls. Details: 360-599-20202, wcls.org.
Dec. 17: Let’s Make Presents!, 2 p.m., Ferndale Library, 2125 Main St., Details: 360-384-3647, wcls.org.
Dec. 17: Let’s Make Presents! 2 p.m., Deming Library, 5044 Mt. Baker Highway. Details: 360-592-2422, wcls.org.
Dec. 17: “The Enchanted Toy Shop,” 7 p.m., Blaine Performing Arts Center, 975 H St. Details: 360-920-2964, daytodaydance.com/upcoming-event.
Dec. 18: Whatcom Chorale Presents “Radiance,” 3 p.m., Church of the Assumption, 2116 Cornwall Ave. Details: whatcomchorale.org.
Dec. 20: Music in the Library: Bellingham Damekor Singers, 7 p.m., Bellingham Public Library, 210 Central Ave. Details: 360-778-7217, bellinghampubliclibrary.org.
Dec. 23: “The Nutcracker” with Northwest Ballet, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23, 2 p.m. Dec. 24, Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. Details: 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com.
Dec. 23: Advent Concert, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church off Bellingham, 2401 Cornwall Ave. Details: 360-734-3720, fccb.net.
Dec. 28: The 26th Annual Note of Thanks, 10:30 a.m., Bellingham Public Library, 210 Central Ave. Details: 778-7200, bellinghampubliclibrary.org.
Dec. 28: Creature Features: Mask-Making Workshop, 1:30 p.m., Whatcom Museum’s Lightcatcher, 250 Flora St. Details: 360-778-8930, whatcommuseum.org.
Dec. 31: New Year’s at Noon, 11:30 a.m., Lynden Library, 216 Fourth St. Details: 360-354-4883, wcls.org.
Dec. 31: Ring of Fire, 7 p.m., Birch Bay beach, Details: 360-371-5004, birchbaychamber.com.
Jan. 1: Resolution Walk-Run and Dip, 11 a.m., Lake Padden Park, 4882 Samish Way. Details: 360-778-7000, Lromo@cob.org.
Jan. 1: Noon: Polar Bear Plunge, Birch Bay beach, Details: 360-371-5004, birchbaychamber.com.
Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, @bhamentertainme
