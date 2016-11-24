Playing this week in Bellingham

Check times, buy tickets on your mobile phone by going to BellinghamHerald.com and navigate to Entertainment, Movie Showtimes. Movie times are subject to change daily.
Barkley Village 16: 3005 Cinema Place, 360-527-1320
Pickford Film Center: 1318 Bay St., 360-738-0735
Limelight Cinema: 1416 Cornwall Ave., 360-738-0735
Ratings: Motion Picture Association of America’s ratings are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
OPENING THIS WEEK
“Allied”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs.-Sat.: 11:50, 3:10, 6:30, 9:40 p.m.; Sun. 12, 3, 7:05, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1, 4, 6:55, 9:50 p.m.
“Bad Santa 2”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs.-Sat.: 11:20, 1:45, 4:40, 7:50, 10:20 p.m.; Sun. 1:20, 4:40, 7, 9:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:45, 5:10, 7:30, 9:45 p.m.
“Breakfast At Tiffany’s” (1961) Presented by TCM
Barkley Village 16: Sun. 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.
“I Am Bolt”
Pickford Film Center: Mon. 6 p.m.
“Rules Don’t Apply”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:50, 4, 7:10, 10:15 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 12:40, 4, 7:10, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 11:40, 3:10, 6:30, 9:35 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:10, 4:05, 7:05, 10 p.m.
“Seasons”
PFC’s Limelight Cinema:Fri.-Sat.: 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9 p.m.; Sun. 1, 3:30, 6, 8:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 4, 6:30, 9 p.m.
“Christine” – Based on real events, Rebecca Hall plays a Florida newscaster in 1974 whose frustration about the pursuit of ratings over substance and an unfulfilling personal life drive her to a dark place. With Michael C. Hall, Tracy Letts, Maria Dizzia. Written by Craig Shilowich. Directed by Antonio Campos. (1:55) R.
PFC’s Limelight Cinema:Thurs. 3:30, 6:15, 9 p.m.
Royal Shakespeare Company: “King Lear”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 11; Wed. 6:30 p.m.
CRITICS’ CHOICE
“Moonlight” – Superb filmmaking and an exceptional level of emotional honesty universalizes a very specific coming of age experience, that of a gay black man growing from child to adult starting in 1980s Miami’s crack cocaine epidemic years. (1:50) R.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs.-Sat.: 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9 p.m.; Sun. 12:45, 3:15, 5:45, 8:15 p.m.; Mon. 3:15, 5:45, 8:15 p.m.; Tues. 4, 6:30, 9 p.m.; Wed. 4, 6:30 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
“Arrival” – Amy Adams stars as an expert linguist who leads a team attempting to communicate with an alien spacecraft as the world teeters on the brink of war. With Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker. Written by Eric Heisserer. Directed by Denis Villeneuve.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs.-Sat.: 12, 2:50, 5:40, 8:30 p.m.; Sun. 11:50, 2:40, 5:40, 8:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:40, 4:30, 7:15, 10:05 p.m.
“Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” – A U.S. war hero, returned from Iraq, remembers the horror and brutality that led him to be honored during a football game. With Joe Alwyn, Kristen Stewart, Chris Tucker, Garrett Hedlund, Vin Diesel, Steve Martin. Written by Jean-Christophe Castelli, based on the novel by Ben Fountain. Directed by Ang Lee.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 10:05; Sun. 1:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:35 p.m.
“Bleed for This” – Miles Teller stars as Vinny “The Pazmanian Devil” Pazienza, a boxer who suffered a death-defying car accident that severed his spine, only to battle back and reclaim his world title with the help of trainer Kevin Rooney. With Aaron Eckhart, Katey Sagal. Written by Ben Younger; story by Younger & Pippa Blanco and Angelo Pizzo. Directed by Younger. (1:56) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 3, 6, 8:55 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 12:50, 6, 8:50 p.m.; Sun. 4:20, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 3:15, 6, 8:55 p.m.
“Doctor Strange” – Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the role of the world-famous neurosurgeon severely injured in a car accident and transformed through mysticism into a potent superhero magician. With Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, Tilda Swinton. Written by Jon Spaihts and Scott Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill. Directed by Derrickson. (1:55) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs.-Sat.: 10:30, 1:20, 4:10, 7, 9:45 p.m.; Sun. 1:10, 4, 6:45, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:50, 3:30, 6:20, 9 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs.-Sat.: 11, 2, 4:50, 7:40, 10:25 p.m.; Sun. 11, 1:50, 4:50, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 2, 4:50, 7:40 p.m.
“The Edge of Seventeen” – Adolescence gets worse for a teenage girl when her impossibly perfect older brother starts dating her best friend. With Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson, Kyra Sedgwick, Haley Lu Richardson. Written and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig. (1:44) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs.-Sat.: 11:40, 2:40, 5:10, 8, 10:35 p.m.; Sun. 12:40, 3:40, 6:20, 8:55 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:20, 4:20, 6:50, 9:25 p.m.
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Eddie Redmayne stars as Magizoologist Newt Scamander, whose misadventures in New York City include the escape of recently collected creatures. With Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Samantha Morton, Jon Voight, Ron Perlman, Carmen Ejogo and Colin Farrell. Written by J.K. Rowling. Directed by David Yates. (2:13) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs.-Sat.: 11:10, 12:30, 2:20, 5:50, 6:50, 9 p.m.; Sun. 11:10, 12:20, 2:20, 5:30, 6:40, 8:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:30, 2:20, 5:30, 7:50, 8:40 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs.-Sat.: 3:40, 6:20, 9:35, 10 p.m.; Sun. 3:30, 6:10, 9:15, 9:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 4:40, 6:10, 9:20 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 3D: Thurs.-Sat.: 10, 1:10, 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 1, 7:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 3:50, 10:10 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 2D: Thurs.-Sat.: 4:20, 10:40 p.m.; Sun. 4:05, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:40, 7 p.m.
“Hacksaw Ridge” – U.S. Army medic and conscientious objector Desmond Doss saves 75 men without using a weapon during the bloody Battle of Okinawa in World War II. With Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey. Written by Robert Schenkkan and Randall Wallace and Andrew Knight. Directed by Mel Gibson. (2:10) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs.-Sat.: 10:40, 1:50, 5, 8:10 p.m.; Sun. 11:20, 2:30, 5:50, 9:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 2:30, 5:40, 8:50 p.m.
“Loving” – An interracial couple fall in love and marry in 1958, but they must take their case to the U.S. Supreme Court to live happily in their home state of Virginia. With Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga, Michael Shannon. Written and directed by Jeff Nichols. (2:03) PG-13.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs.-Sat.: 12:45, 3:30, 6:15, 9:10 p.m.; Sun. 3:15, 6, 8:50 p.m.; Mon. 3:15, 8:30 p.m.; Tues. 3:30, 6:15, 9:10 p.m.; Wed. 3:30, 9:10 p.m.
“Moana”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs.-Sat.: 10:10, 12:20, 1, 3:20, 3:50, 6:40, 9:30 p.m.; Sun. 12:10, 12:50, 3:20, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:30, 1:20, 3:20, 4:10, 7:10, 9:55 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs.-Sat.: 10:50, 1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 10:10 p.m.; Sun. 1:30, 4:30, 7:20, 10:05 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 2:10, 5, 7:50 p.m.
“Trolls” – Animated comedy featuring the happily musical title creatures as they avoid being eaten by the perpetually dour Bergens. With the voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Russell Brand, Zooey Deschanel. Directed by Mike Mitchell, co-directed by Walt Dohrn. (1:32) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs.-Sat.: 10:20, 12:40, 3:30, 6:10, 8:40 p.m.; Sun. 12:30, 2:50, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:15, 3:40, 6:05, 8:30 p.m.
Reviews and movie descriptions from the Los Angeles Times. Movie times from Gracenote.
