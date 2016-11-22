Blake Shelton will be ‘Doing it to Country Songs’ at Tacoma Dome

Country music star and “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton is bringing his “Doing It To Country Songs” tour to the Tacoma Dome on Feb. 25.
Shelton is teaming up with former “Voice” contestant RaeLynn on the tour.
“Performing for an audience is what I love most,” Shelton said in the tour announcement.
The tour follows the release of Shelton’s 10th studio album, “If I’m Honest,” the best-selling country album released this year. The project features the tour’s namesake song along with Shelton’s latest hit, “Came Here To Forget,” and his current Top 15 single, “A Guy With A Girl.”
RaeLynn’s current single, “Love Triangle,” is the first track from her forthcoming debut album “WildHorse.”
Tickets for the show are $31.50 to $67 and go on sale Dec. 9.
Blake Shelton
With: RaeLynn
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Where: Tacoma Dome, 2727 E. D Street, Tacoma.
Tickets: $31.50-$67; on sale 10 a.m. Dec. 9 at ticketmaster.com, the Tacoma Dome Box Office, or charge by phone 800-745-3000.
