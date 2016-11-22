Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in Los Angeles

0:21 American flag atop Herald Building upside down Pause

1:28 How NOT to deep-fry a turkey

2:42 This zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

2:11 Rail safety measures at BP Cherry Point explained

1:46 These hotdoggers on once-in-a-lifetime experience traveling in iconic Wienermobile

1:02 Watch Chicas Reinas perform at Día de los Muertos at Lightcatcher Museum

2:54 Behind the scenes at Boundary Bay Brewery's haunted house

1:36 How to carve the best Halloween pumpkin