Kayne West in hospital after canceling national tour, reports say

One day after cutting short his show in Sacramento, Calif., and canceling the rest of his national tour, rapper Kanye West has been hospitalized, according to NBC and TMZ.
West was taken by paramedics to the hospital, according to both reports, and TMZ said he has “severe sleep deprivation.”
West, who is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian, has found a way to stay in the headlines since the release of his 2004 debut album “The College Dropout.”
He has feuded with Taylor Swift and said former President George W. Bush “doesn’t care about black people” during a TV fundraiser for Hurricane Katrina victims.
Just last week, West — who said he is considering a presidential run in 2020 — said he would have voted for Republican nominee Donald Trump if he had voted in the elected.
