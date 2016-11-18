Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Reince Priebus, Republican National Committee chairman and chief of staff to President-elect Donald Trump.; Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
---
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Priebus, Schumer; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
---
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Vice President-elect Mike Pence; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn.
---
CNN's "State of the Union" — Priebus; Reps. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Diane Black, R-Tenn.
Comments