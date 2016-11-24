Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of Nov. 24

Laurence Meenk plays Eubie and Madra Likkel is Gilda in Lynden Performing Arts Guild’s production of “Harry Connick Jr.’s The Happy Elf” on stage Nov. 25-Dec. 11 at the Claire vg Thomas Theatre in Dutch Village Mall.
Kit Vonnegut
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Brooklyn-born folk musician Ben de la Cour performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at The Green Frog, 1015 N. State St. His latest album is “Midnight in Havana.”
Ben de la Cour
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Seattle guitarist and frontman Ayron Jones’ brand of rock fuses punk with hip-hop. He plays at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Wild Buffalo. Chris Eger opens.
MacKenzie McAnich
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Guest performers Chyrstyn Mariah Fentroy and Jorge Villarini from New York City’s Dance Theatre of Harlem will join the cast of Harper and I’s production of “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 and 2 p.m. Nov. 26 at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. This rendition of the traditional holiday dance performance will feature ballet, hip-hop and contemporary styles.
Stephanie Harper
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Oliver Franklin, known for his work with Seattle band The Senate, joins Bellingham’s Baby Cakes at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at The Green Frog, 1015 N. State St. Tickets are $10.
Oliver Franklin
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
New York City pianist Spike Wilner is joined by Tyler Mitchell on bass and Anthony Pinciotti on drums at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in a concert sponsored by Whatcom Jazz Music Art Center, at Unity Spiritual Center of Bellingham, 1095 Telegraph Road.
Padova Jazz Festival
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Robin Mae Becar plays Judy Haynes; Alec Warn plays Private Phil Davis; Sage Hoag plays Captain Bob Wallace and Emily Cupp plays Betty Haynes in Bellingham Theatre Guild’s production of “White Christmas” Nov. 25-Dec. 11 at the guild playhouse, 1600 H St.
David S. Cohn
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Three French Hens, 1100 Harris Ave., is among the 23 participating venues at the Fairhaven Holiday Festival and Art Walk 5-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the historic Fairhaven District. The boutique will feature Norwegian Oleana sweaters. Details on participants and event: fairhaven.com.
Ann Marie Cooper
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Husband and wife duo The Handsome Family – Brett and Rennie Sparks, who recently released their new album, “Unseen,” – perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at The Green Frog, 1015 N. State St. Drunken Prayer opens.
Missing Piece Group
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald