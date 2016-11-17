Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of Nov. 17, 2016

Join the Celtic Arts Foundation for a night of Celtic music with the award-winning duo of Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., in Mount Vernon. Their debut recording together, “Fire & Grace,” won the Scots Trad Music Album of the Year” Award, which is the Scottish equivalent of a Grammy. Tickets are $30 general, $25 member of the Celtic Arts Foundation. Details: 360-416-4934, celticarts.org.
Debu Majumdar, author of “Sacred Journey: A Himalayan Journey,” is one of the writers participating in the “Autumn Authors Showcase” at 1 p.m. Saturday at Van Zandt Community Hall, 4106 State Route 9 (Valley Highway) in Deming. The event is sponsored by South Fork Valley Community Association. Visit with the writers as they share their craft and discuss their projects. Edible goodies will be provided, and all are welcome. Proceeds will help provide for the upkeep and promotion of the community hall.
Seattle-area musicians Eric Likkel, left, and Ben Thomas are joined by Tim Carey in a concert that blends jazz, Latin, tango and original music, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., in Lynden. Tickets are $20. Details: 360-354-3600, jansenartcenter.org.
Hell’s Bells performs their all-female tribute to AC/DC at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Silver Reef Casino’s Event Center, 4876 Haxton Way, near Ferndale. Tickets are $15 at 360-383-0777.
Time-travel with a twist when swing meets rock ’n’ roll, with a show by the Jive Aces at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. Renowned for their dynamic jump, jive and swing music, the United Kingdom band’s repertoire stretches from the tunes of the swing era to the glitz of the Rat Pack, with a dash of rhythm and blues, pop and jazz. They feature songs made famous by such greats as Cab Calloway, Bobby Darin and Ella Fitzgerald, along with a selection of originals taken from the group’s own albums. Tickets range from $17.50 to $39.50 at 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com.
Silhouette artist Kerry Cook will be at the Fairhaven Toy Garden, 909 Harris Ave., on Sunday. Cook cuts paper in the traditional way, freehand, using only a pair of scissors – no drawing, tracing, or projecting. Known for her good likenesses and fine attention to detail, she can create a charming, heirloom-quality silhouette of any infant, child, or adult in only a few minutes. Slots will fill up quickly, so call 360-714-8552 to make an appointment.
Alex Klein joins Whatcom Symphony Orchestra in Stauss’ Concerto for Oboe in D Major at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. In addition to the Strauss, the afternoon includes Honegger’s “Pastorale D’été” and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, Op.68 “Pastorale.” Details: 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com
