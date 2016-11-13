Bucs WR Mike Evans sits for anthem to protest Trump election

Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans says he's "not big on politics." He is disheartened by the election of Donald Trump as the next president of the United States.
The third-year pro said he sat during the national anthem before Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Chicago Bears because he feels electing a reality television star to the highest office in the nation is "not a good look for America."
"I don't want to disrespect the veterans or anything. The men and women that serve this country, I'm forever indebted to them. But the things that have been going on in America lately, I'm not going to stand for that," Evans said.
"I told myself, 'If this character' — I'm not big on politics or things like that — but I told myself, 'If this happens, then America is not right right now,'" Tampa Bay's leading receiver added. "I said it a long time ago. When he ran I thought it was a joke. The joke continues."
The Buccaneers did not have an immediate comment on the protest.
Evans had four catches for 66 yards against the Bears. He entered Sunday leading the league in touchdown receptions with eight.
Evans said he'll continue to sit for the anthem as long as Trump is President-elect.
"I'm not a political person that much, but I have common sense," he said. "And I know when something is not right."
Evans reiterated that his protest was because of who Trump is, not the Republican or Democratic parties.
"It's well documented what he's done," Evans said. "I'm not going to stand for something I don't believe in. That's the end of that."
