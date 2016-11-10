Playing this week in Bellingham

Check times, buy tickets on your mobile phone by going to BellinghamHerald.com and navigate to Entertainment, Movie Showtimes. Movie times are subject to change daily.
Barkley Village 16: 3005 Cinema Place, 360-527-1320
Pickford Film Center: 1318 Bay St., 360-738-0735
Limelight Cinema: 1416 Cornwall Ave., 360-738-0735
Ratings: Motion Picture Association of America’s ratings are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
OPENING THIS WEEK
“Almost Christmas” – In the spirit of the holiday, a family patriarch asks his family to get along for five days. With Kimberly Elise, Omar Epps, Danny Glover, Romany Malco, Mo’Nique, Nicole Ari Parker, J.B. Smoove, Gabrielle Union, Jessie Usher and DC Young Fly. Written and directed by David E. Talbert. Universal Pictures
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7:20, 10:05 p.m.; Fri. 11:10, 2:40, 5:10, 7:50, 10:35 p.m.; Sat. 10:20, 1:10, 4, 7:50, 10:35 p.m.; Sun. 1:10, 4, 6:45, 9:25 p.m.
“Arrival” – Amy Adams stars as an expert linguist who leads a team attempting to communicate with an alien spacecraft as the world teeters on the brink of war. With Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker. Written by Eric Heisserer. Directed by Denis Villeneuve. Paramount Pictures
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7, 9:55 p.m.; Fri. 11, 1:20, 2, 4:10, 4:50, 7, 7:40, 9:50, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 11:10, 1:20, 2, 4:10, 4:50, 7, 7:40, 9:50, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 12:30, 1:20, 3:30, 4:10, 6:20, 6:55, 9:05, 9:40 p.m.
Bolshoi Ballet: “The Bright Stream” (2016)
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 11; Wed. 6 p.m.
Disney Junior at the Movies With Mickey!
Barkley Village 16: Sat. 10
“Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks” (Animated)
Barkley Village 16: Mon. 7 p.m.
“Gimme Danger” – Director Jim Jarmusch profiles influential proto-punk rockers the Stooges from their emergence in Ann Arbor, Mich., in the 1960s through the waves of alternative music that followed. (1:48) R.
PFC’s Limelight Cinema:Fri.-Sat.: 3:30, 6 p.m.; Sun. 2:30, 5 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 3:30, 6 p.m.
Healing Sounds of Ancient Turkey With Latif Bolat
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 5:30 p.m.
Major!
Pickford Film Center: Mon. 6:30 p.m.
“Mountains May Depart”
Pickford Film Center: Tues. 6:30 p.m.
“The Pirates! Band of Misfits”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 4 p.m.
Royal Shakespeare Company: “Cymbeline”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 11
“Shut In” – A child psychologist believes she and her son are being haunted by the spirit of a patient who disappeared. With Naomi Watts, Oliver Platt, David Cubitt, Jacob Tremblay. Written by Christina Hodson. Directed by Farren Blackburn. Europacorp
Barkley Village 16: Fri. 1:30, 4:40, 7:10, 9:35 p.m.; Sat. 11:20, 1:50, 4:40, 7:10, 9:35 p.m.; Sun. 1:40, 4:40, 7:25, 9:50 p.m.
“Space Jam” 20th Anniversary
Barkley Village 16: Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 7 p.m.
CRITICS’ CHOICE
“American Honey” – This wild, unruly and astonishingly beautiful fourth feature from “Fish Tank” director Andrea Arnold earns its 162-minute running time as it follows a teenager (startling newcomer Sasha Lane) who embraces the thrill and adventure of the open road. (2:42) R.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 8:45 p.m.
“Certain Women” – Laura Dern, Michelle Williams, Kristen Stewart and a revelatory Lily Gladstone star in writer-director Kelly Reichardt’s beautifully understated triptych about four women making their way through life in small-town Montana. (1:47) R.
“Aquarius” – A career-crowning performance by Sonia Braga is the highlight of this lovely, ruminative drama from the Brazilian director Kleber Mendonca Filho, about a woman refusing to leave her home despite local pressure. (J.C., Oct. 14) In Portuguese with English subtitles. (2:22) NR.
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 3:30, 6:15, 9 p.m.; Sat. 1, 5:40, 9 p.m.; Sun. 12, 5:40, 8:45 p.m.; Mon. 6:15, 9 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 6:15, 9:15 p.m.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 1:30, 6:15 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 6:30 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 4 p.m.
“The Handmaiden” – The most absorbing feature in years from the South Korean director Park Chan-wook (“Oldboy”) is a teasingly witty and elegant puzzle-box of a thriller about two women (played by Kim Tae-ri and Kim Min-hee) pursuing their destinies in 1930s Japanese-occupied Korea. (J.C., Oct. 21) (2:25) NR.
PFC’s Limelight Cinema:Thurs. 3:50, 7 p.m.; Fri. 8:30 p.m.; Sat. 12, 8:30 p.m.; Sun. 11, 7:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 8:30 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
“The Accountant” – Ben Affleck plays a numbers wizard whose work for organized crime draws the attention of the Treasury Department at the same time he takes on a high-tech robotics firm as a new client. With Anna Kendrick, J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal, Jean Smart, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Jeffrey Tambor, John Lithgow. Written by Bill Dubuque. (2:08) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12, 2:50, 5:40, 8:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 11:40, 3, 6:10, 9:05 p.m.; Sun. 11:40, 3, 6:10, 9:10 p.m.
“Deepwater Horizon” – Mark Wahlberg stars in this dramatization of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico disaster and the men and women who acted heroically in its wake. With Kurt Russell, John Malkovich, Gina Rodriguez, Kate Hudson. Written by Matthew Michael Carnahan and Matthew Sand; screen story by Sand; based on a New York Times article by David Barstow, David Rohde and Stephanie Saul. Directed by Peter Berg. (1:47) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 4:50, 10:10 p.m.
“Doctor Strange” – Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the role of the world-famous neurosurgeon severely injured in a car accident and transformed through mysticism into a potent superhero magician. With Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, Tilda Swinton. Written by Jon Spaihts and Scott Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill. Directed by Derrickson. (1:55) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:30, 12:10, 2:20, 6:10, 8:10 p.m.; Fri. 12:50, 2:20, 8, 9:30 p.m.; Sat. 2:20, 3:40, 8, 9:30 p.m.; Sun. 12:50, 2:20, 6:40, 8 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 3, 5:10, 9 p.m.; Fri. 11:30, 3:40, 5:10, 6:40, 10:50 p.m.; Sat. 10, 11:30, 5:10, 6:40, 10:50 p.m.; Sun. 11:30, 3:40, 5:10, 9:30 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 3D: Thurs. 1, 4, 7:10, 10 p.m.; Fri. 1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 10:10 p.m.; Sat. 10:50, 1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 10:10 p.m.; Sun. 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 10 p.m.
“The Girl on the Train” – Consumed by her recent divorce, a young woman fantasizes about a perfect couple during her daily commute until she witnesses something terrible, embroiling her in a mystery. With Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson, Haley Bennett, Justin Theroux, Allison Janney. Written by Erin Cressida Wilson, Tate Taylor, based on the novel by Paula Hawkins. Directed by Taylor. (1:52) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:50, 4:30, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1, 3:50, 6:35, 9:20 p.m.
“Hacksaw Ridge” – U.S. Army medic and conscientious objector Desmond Doss saves 75 men without using a weapon during the bloody Battle of Okinawa in World War II. With Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey. Written by Robert Schenkkan and Randall Wallace and Andrew Knight. Directed by Mel Gibson. (2:10) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:50, 3:20, 6:30, 9:40 p.m.; Fri. 12, 2, 3:20, 6:30, 9:45 p.m.; Sat.-Sun.: 12, 3:20, 6:30, 9:45 p.m.
“Hunt for the Wilderpeople”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 9 p.m.; Fri. 9:15 p.m.; Sat.-Sun.: 8:45 p.m.; Mon. 9:15 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 9:30 p.m.
“Inferno” – Stricken with amnesia, “The Da Vinci Code” symbologist Robert Langdon follows clues tied to Dante and attempts to stop a deadly global virus. With Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones, Irrfan Khan, Omar Sy, Ben Foster. Written by David Koepp, based on the novel by Dan Brown. Directed by Ron Howard. (2:01) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:35, 2:25, 5:30, 6:40, 8:20, 9:35 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 6:20, 9:10 p.m.; Sun. 9:35 p.m.
“Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” – Tom Cruise stars for the second time as the nomadic investigator who must break a former Army colleague out of military prison to unravel a government conspiracy. With Cobie Smulders, Aldis Hodge, Danika Yarosh, Patrick Heusinger. Written by Richard Wenk and Edward Zwick & Marshall Herskovitz, based on the book “Never Go Back” by Lee Child. Directed by Zwick. (1:58) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:40, 3:30, 6:25, 9:25 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:10, 2:50, 5:40, 8:40 p.m.
“Keeping Up With the Joneses” – It’s hard enough maintaining equilibrium with the ultra-attractive and cultivated neighbors, but when they also turn out to be secret agents, all bets are off. With Zach Galifianakis, Jon Hamm, Isla Fisher, Gal Gadot. Written by Michael LeSieur. Directed by Greg Mottola. (1:41) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:40, 7:30 p.m.
“The Magnificent Seven” – Townspeople hire a septet of outlaws to defend them against a malevolent industrialist in this revision of the 1960 classic Western, which in turn was based on Akira Kurosawa’s “Seven Samurai.” With Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Haley Bennett, Peter Sarsgaard. Written by Nic Pizzolatto and Richard Wenk. Directed by Antoine Fuqua. (2:12) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:30, 3:25 p.m.
“A Man Called Ove” – A downsized widower is the terror of his condo community until he strikes up an unlikely friendship with his new neighbors. With Rolf Lassgard, Zozan Akgun, Tobias Almborg. Written and directed by Hannes Holm, based on a novel by Fredrik Backman. In Swedish and Persian with English subtitles. (1:56) PG-13.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 3:45 p.m.; Fri. 3:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun.: 3 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 3:30 p.m.
“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” – A young boy discovers access to a fantastical place where the residents possess special powers and danger lurks deep. With Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Chris O’Dowd, Allison Janney, Rupert Everett. Written by Jane Goldman, based upon the novel written by Ransom Riggs. Directed by Tim Burton. (2:07) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:20, 3:10, 6, 8:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:20, 3:10, 6, 8:55 p.m.
“Ouija: Origin of Evil” – In this sequel set in 1965 Los Angeles, a single mother and her two daughters unwittingly unleash a terrifying spirit when they add a twist to their bogus seance routine. With Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Doug Jones. Written by Mike Flanagan & Jeff Howard. Directed by Mike Flanagan. (1:39) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2:10, 4:40, 7:15, 9:45 p.m.; Fri. 12:15, 5:50, 8:10, 10:40 p.m.; Sat. 2:10, 5:20, 8:10, 10:40 p.m.; Sun. 2:10, 4:45, 7:20, 9:40 p.m.
“Seed: The Untold Story” – Documentary chronicles the battle farmers, scientists, lawyers and indigenous seed keepers are waging against agrichemical companies to protect the future of our food. Featuring Vandana Shiva, Jane Goodall, Andrew Kimbrell. Directed by Taggart Siegel and Jon Betz. In English, Hindi, Spanish with English subtitles. (1:34) NR.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 6:30 p.m.
“Storks” – Animated adventure in which the long-legged birds deliver packages for a global internet retail giant until one of them inadvertently activates the dormant Baby Making Machine. With the voices of Andy Samberg, Kelsey Grammer, Katie Crown. Written by Nicholas Stoller. Directed by Stoller and Doug Sweetland.(1:29) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:30, 4:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 12:40, 3:30 p.m.; Sun. 11:35, 4:30 p.m.
“Sully” – Tom Hanks and director Clint Eastwood team up to effectively tell the story of Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger and the “Miracle on the Hudson” airline landing of a passenger jet on that frigid New York river. (1:36) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:10, 3:35 p.m.
“Tanna” – Native people from the nation of Vanuatu in the South Pacific, who retain their ancient tribal ways, re-create a love story from their recent past. Written by Bentley Dean, Martin Butler and John Collee, with the people of the village of Yakel. Directed by Dean and Butler. In Nauvhal with English subtitles. (1:40) NR.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 1:30, 4:10 p.m.
“Trolls” – Animated comedy featuring the happily musical title creatures as they avoid being eaten by the perpetually dour Bergens. With the voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Russell Brand, Zooey Deschanel. Directed by Mike Mitchell, co-directed by Walt Dohrn. (1:32) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 11:40, 2, 4:20, 6:50, 9:10 p.m.; Fri. 11:20, 1:50, 4:20, 6:50, 9:15 p.m.; Sun. 11:50, 1:50, 4:25, 6:50, 9:15 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 1:20, 3:50, 6:20, 8:40 p.m.; Fri. 11:50, 2:30, 5, 7:30, 9:55 p.m.; Sat.-Sun.: 2:30, 5, 7:30, 9:55 p.m.
