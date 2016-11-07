Mark Cuban: Dispute with ESPN rooted in automated content

1:02 Watch Chicas Reinas perform at Día de los Muertos at Lightcatcher Museum Pause

2:54 Behind the scenes at Boundary Bay Brewery's haunted house

1:36 How to carve the best Halloween pumpkin

2:56 Watch as this Halloween makeup artist transforms into character

1:52 Tacoma-born movie producer discusses shooting teen thriller in his hometown

1:43 What are your favorite carnival games at the fair in Lynden?

1:54 What do you love about the carnival rides at the fair in Lynden?

1:41 Horse show highlights at the Lynden fair

1:54 Ride on a chariot at the Northwest Washington Fair

1:26 Watch children cling to sprinting sheep for as long as possible at Lynden PRCA Rodeo