Skaters practice at the Bellingham Sportsplex, Wednesday, July 27, 2016, in preparation for the first "Hot August Nights" ice skating event on August 5-6, 2016. Jim Peterson, a two-time Olympic coach, and his coaching partner, Amanda Evora, who competed at the Vancouver, B.C., Olympics in 2010, will conduct workshops from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, both on and off the ice.