Playing this week in Bellingham

Check times, buy tickets on your mobile phone by going to BellinghamHerald.com and navigate to Entertainment, Movie Showtimes. Movie times are subject to change daily.
Barkley Village 16: 3005 Cinema Place, 360-527-1320
Pickford Film Center: 1318 Bay St., 360-738-0735
Limelight Cinema: 1416 Cornwall Ave., 360-738-0735
Ratings: Motion Picture Association of America’s ratings are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
OPENING THIS WEEK
“Fire at Sea” – The residents of Lampedusa, a tiny Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea, witness the tragic plight of African refugees who regularly wash up upon its shores in their attempt to reach the European continent in this documentary. Featuring Pietro Bartolo, Samuele Puccilo. Directed by Gianfranco Rosi. In English and Italian with English subtitles. (1:48) NR.
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 6:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.
“Inferno” – Stricken with amnesia, “The Da Vinci Code” symbologist Robert Langdon follows clues tied to Dante and attempts to stop a deadly global virus. With Tom Hanks, Felicity Jones, Irrfan Khan, Omar Sy, Ben Foster. Written by David Koepp, based on the novel by Dan Brown. Directed by Ron Howard. Imax 2D. (2:01) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7, 9:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1:20, 4:20, 7:20, 10:20 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
“The Accountant” – Ben Affleck plays a numbers wizard whose work for organized crime draws the attention of the Treasury Department at the same time he takes on a high-tech robotics firm as a new client. With Anna Kendrick, J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal, Jean Smart, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Jeffrey Tambor, John Lithgow. Written by Bill Dubuque. Directed by Gavin O’Connor. (2:08) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2, 2:50, 5:10, 5:50, 8:20 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:10 p.m.
“Almost Sunrise”
Pickford Film Center: Mon. 4 p.m.
“Bleedingham 2016”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 7:30 p.m.
“Boone”
Pickford Film Center: Mon. 6:30 p.m.
“Captain Fantastic”
PFC’s Limelight Cinema: Thurs.-Sat.: 3:45 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 3:45 p.m.
“Command and Control”
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 4 p.m.
“Deepwater Horizon” – Mark Wahlberg stars in this dramatization of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico disaster and the men and women who acted heroically in its wake. With Kurt Russell, John Malkovich, Gina Rodriguez, Kate Hudson. Written by Matthew Michael Carnahan and Matthew Sand; screen story by Sand; based on a New York Times article by David Barstow, David Rohde and Stephanie Saul. Directed by Peter Berg. (1:47) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:35, 4:05, 6:50, 9:20 p.m.; Fri. 5:10, 7:45, 10:25 p.m.; Sat. 2:10 p.m.; Sun. 5:10, 7:45, 10:25 p.m.
“Denial”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 6:15, 9 p.m.
“Drawing the Tiger”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 6:30 p.m.
“The Frontier”
PFC’s Limelight Cinema: Fri. 6:30, 8:45 p.m.; Sat. 1:30, 8:45 p.m.; Sun. 8 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 8:45 p.m.
“The Girl on the Train” – Consumed by her recent divorce, a young woman fantasizes about a perfect couple during her daily commute until she witnesses something terrible, embroiling her in a mystery. With Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson, Haley Bennett, Justin Theroux, Allison Janney. Written by Erin Cressida Wilson, Tate Taylor, based on the novel by Paula Hawkins. Directed by Taylor. (1:52) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:45, 4:30, 7:05, 9:40 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1:40, 4:50, 7:30, 10:05 p.m.
“Halloween”
Pickford Film Center: Mon. 8 p.m.
“Harry & Snowman” – Documentary tells the story of Harry deLeyer, who rescued an Amish plow horse and together they became international show jumping champions in the 1950s and ’60s. Directed by Ron Davis. (1:24) NR.
PFC’s Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 6:30 p.m.; Fri. 1:30 p.m.; Sat. 6:30 p.m.; Sun. 12:45, 5:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 6:30 p.m.
“Hunt for the Wilderpeople”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 8:45 p.m.
“Kevin Hart: What Now?”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:15, 3:40, 6:05, 8:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 9:35 p.m.
“League of Legends Watch Party”
Barkley Village 16: Sat. 4 p.m.
“The Magnificent Seven” – Townspeople hire a septet of outlaws to defend them against a malevolent industrialist in this revision of the 1960 classic Western, which in turn was based on Akira Kurosawa’s “Seven Samurai.” With Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Haley Bennett, Peter Sarsgaard. Written by Nic Pizzolatto and Richard Wenk. Directed by Antoine Fuqua. (2:12) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2:10, 8:40 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50 p.m.
“A Man Called Ove” – A downsized widower is the terror of his condo community until he strikes up an unlikely friendship with his new neighbors. With Rolf Lassgard, Zozan Akgun, Tobias Almborg. Written and directed by Hannes Holm, based on a novel by Fredrik Backman. In Swedish and Persian with English subtitles. (1:56) PG-13.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 3:35 p.m.
“Marinoni: The Fire in the Frame”
Pickford Film Center: Tues. 6:30 p.m.
“Max Steel”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 4:15 p.m.
“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:20, 3:35 p.m.
“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” – A young boy discovers access to a fantastical place where the residents possess special powers and danger lurks deep. With Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Chris O’Dowd, Allison Janney, Rupert Everett. Written by Jane Goldman, based upon the novel written by Ransom Riggs. Directed by Tim Burton. (2:07) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:05, 3:55, 6:45, 9:35 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.
“National Theatre Live: Frankenstein (Reverse Casting)”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 11
“Newtown Live: A National Conversation”
Barkley Village 16: Wed. 7:30 p.m.
“The Nightmare Before Christmas”
Barkley Village 16: Fri.-Mon.: 2, 7 p.m.
“Ouija: Origin of Evil”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:55, 2:30, 4:25, 5, 6, 7:30, 9:05, 10 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1:50, 2:40, 4:30, 5:20, 7:15, 8, 9:55, 10:30 p.m.
“Peter and the Farm”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 4:45 p.m.; Tues. 4 p.m.
“The Queen of Ireland”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 6:30 p.m.; Wed. 4 p.m.
“Rifftrax Live: Carnival Of Souls”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 8 p.m.; Mon. 7:30 p.m.
“Royal Opera House: Norma – Live”
Pickford Film Center: Wed. 6 p.m.
“Seed: The Untold Story”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 1:40 p.m.
“Storks” – Animated adventure in which the long-legged birds deliver packages for a global internet retail giant until one of them inadvertently activates the dormant Baby Making Machine. With the voices of Andy Samberg, Kelsey Grammer, Katie Crown. Written by Nicholas Stoller. Directed by Stoller and Doug Sweetland.(1:29) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:40, 4:10, 6:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1:30, 5:30, 7:50, 10:10 p.m.
“Sully” – Tom Hanks and director Clint Eastwood team up to effectively tell the story of Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger and the “Miracle on the Hudson” airline landing of a passenger jet on that frigid New York river. (1:36) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:50 p.m.; Fri. 2, 4:40 p.m.; Sat. 4:40 p.m.; Sun. 2, 4:40 p.m.
“Sweet Crude”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 4 p.m.
“Tickled”
PFC’s Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 8:45 p.m.
“Tower”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 11:15
“Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:10, 3:45, 6:20, 8:55 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1:10, 3:55, 6:45, 9:25 p.m.
“Yarn / Threads”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 4 p.m.
Reviews and movie descriptions from the Los Angeles Times. Movie times from Gracenote.
Comments