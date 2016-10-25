Costumes ready? It’s Halloween in Whatcom County

Halloween events started last week in Whatcom County, and continue Thursday, Oct. 27, ending on Monday, Oct. 31. Don’t forget one of Bellingham’s best Halloween night traditions, Thrillingham, at Maritime Heritage Park.
Here’s a list, in chronological order. All events are in Bellingham unless noted.
Thursday
Community Pumpkin Carving 12 p.m., Stones Throw Brewing Co., 1009 Larrabee Ave. The community can help carve 30 pumpkins for a Halloween pumpkin display. Everyone, adults, and adults with kids, is invited to stop by any time during open hours to carve. No purchase is necessary, but the taps will be open. Carving tools will be available, or folks may bring their own. Stones Throw is an all-ages facility, so come with the family after the district-wide trick-or-treating event. From 3-10 p.m. on Halloween, there will be a local food truck on site, and $3 pints for parents dressed in costume. The pumpkins will be displayed during the Fairhaven Trick or Treat on Halloween. Details: 360-362-5058, stonesthrowbrewco.com.
Mask-Making! 3:45 p.m. North Fork Library, 7506 Kendall Road, Maple Falls. Hear a story and make a mask. For ages 4-11. Details: 360-599-2020.
Halloween Special - Wine & Coloring Night! 4 p.m., Vinostrology, 120 W. Holly St. This is a special night of coloring and artwork focused specifically on Halloween and autumn, with special treats, coloring books and even some prizes. Coloring books are provided (or bring your own), colored pencils/markers/crayons. You bring our artistic creativity and buy a taste, a glass or share a bottle with friends. Details: 360-656-6817, vinostrology.com.
Teen Club Thursday: Make It 6:30-7:30 p.m., North Fork Library, 7506 Kendall Road, Maple Falls. Celebrate Day of the Dead by making altars out of Altoid tins. Materials and snacks provided. For grades 6-12. Details: 360-599-2020.
The Arc’s Halloween Party 5-7 p.m., Bloedel Donovan Community Building, 2114 Electric Ave. The Arc of Whatcom County and the Young Adult Self-Advocacy Group host fun games and prizes for all to enjoy. Dress in your costume and bring non-perishable food donations for the Bellingham Food Bank. The Arc’s Young Adult Self-Advocacy Group (YASA) co-sponsoring this event. YASA is a group of young adults with disabilities who are developing advocacy and leadership skills. This party will be a great inclusive opportunity for children and adults of all different abilities to interact and have fun together. (Fully accessible location.) Details: arcwhatcom.org, 360-715-0170, christines@arcwhatcom.org.
BHS Creepy Cabaret 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bellingham High School, 2020 Cornwall Ave. $10; free for ages 7 and younger Bellingham High School Choirs announce the sixth annual Creepy Cabaret, a variety show and fundraiser for the school’s award-winning choral program. In addition to outstanding musical entertainment, there will be a dessert reception during intermission. This year’s event supports the BHS music department tour to Disneyland, where student musicians will perform as well as attend clinics and workshops. Details: 360-676-6575.
Family Halloween Costume Party 6:30-7:30 p.m., Blaine Library, 610 Third St., Blaine. A Halloween-themed, evening program of stories and action with children’s entertainer Dana. Wear your pajamas or a costume. All ages welcome. Program aimed at ages 3-8. Details: 360-305-3637.
The Improvised Twilight Zone 10 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St. $5 There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to improvisers. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between scripted and non-existent, between art and superstition, and it lies between the pit of an improviser’s fears and the summit of the story. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area that we call the “Improvised Twilight Zone.” Details: Details: 360-733-8855, theupfront.com.
Friday
Dan Cramer’s Western Town and Pumpkin Patch 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 956 Van Dyk Road, Lynden. Fun for the whole family. Head out to Lynden and visit a pumpkin patch. They have pony rides, a petting zoo, the Western town activity zone for kids, a pumpkin sling-shot competition and tractor-pulled train ride for kids and a team of draft horses will take you on a wagon ride out to the patch to pick out the perfect pumpkin. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Sunday through October. Details: 360-354-5591, dancramerswestern<code_dp>town.com.
Monster Munchies and Terrifying Treats Bake Sale 1:30-5:30 p.m., Blaine Library, 610 Third St., Blaine. Stock up on some Halloween and harvest-time goodies and support the Friends of the Blaine Library. Details: 360-05-3637.
Squelch Fest 2016 5 p.m.-midnight Oct. 28-29 Alternative Library at Karate Church, 519 E. Maple St., This show will feature live music, haunting media and grotesque monsters. All proceeds go toward the new Alternative Library. So put on a costume and get your squelch on at the Karate Church. If you are interested in building creepy crawlers for the show, or if you are an artist with some free time looking to submit some spooky art, message Mike Graves on Facebook.
BAAY Haunted House: The Nightmare on Railroad 6-11 p.m., Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave. $5 at the door On Oct. 29-31, the brewery warehouse and beer garden will be transformed into spooky scenes filled with ghosts, ghouls and surprises at every turn. The Nightmare on Railroad Haunted House also will feature live performances by the BAAY zombie dancers, the cast of “The Addams Family” and the Bellingham Circus Guild. These three nights of Halloween fun will be all ages from 6-9 p.m. and 21 and older from 9-11 p.m. Details: 360-647-5993, baay.org.
Fairhaven Gore & Lore Tour 6 p.m., Sycamore Square, 12th Street and Harris Avenue. $20 From tales of woe to mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a prominent resident, the Fairhaven tour will leave you feeling downright spooky. Meets in the courtyard of the first floor of the Sycamore Square building (at the corner of 12th and Harris streets). Drink tickets good at Skylark’s Hidden Cafe. Details: 360-305-3172, thebureaubellingham.com.
Hallow-Wine Party 6 p.m., Artifacts Wine Bar, 202 Grand Ave. Enjoy a boo-tastic Friday night featuring live music, dancing, a costume contest, giveaways and wine. Featuring a ‘perfectly Halloween’ tasting, and a costume contest with prizes. Details: 360-778-2101, artifactswinebar.com.
Scream Fair Halloween Haunt 6:30-10:30 p.m. Northwest Fair and Events Center, 1775 Front St., Lynden. $12 adults, $10 for kids 12 and younger Scream Fair Haunted House returns to the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds with an all new haunt. Brave souls can journey into the darkness as they come face-to-face with blood thirsty zombies, creepy creatures and undead. This event is too scary for small children. Runs Oct. 27-29. Details: lastchanceproductions<code_dp>.com/ScreamFair.
“Ghostbusters!” 6:30 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave. The second in the season’s Firehouse Family Film Series features the the original (1984) “Ghostbusters.” Tickets are only $5 per person. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., film at 7 p.m. Details: 360-734-2776, appleseedmac.com<code_dp>/firehouse.
QDance: Costume Ball 7 p.m., Western Washington University Associated Students Queer Resource Center, 516 High St. Wear your coolest costume and dance the night away at the QRC’s Costume Ball. We will have representatives from clubs and offices from around WWU’s campus with fun games and prizes, spooky and upbeat music for dancing, a variety of Halloween-themed treats, including punch and traditional Halloween candy and a peer-judged costume contest. This event is open to those outside of WWU’s student body. In order to keep the Costume Ball a safe and inclusive dance for all identities, the following rules apply: Anyone wearing an inappropriate costume will be asked to change clothing or leave the event. Costumes do not equal consent – anyone making comments or physical contact with another guest that are considered inappropriate or make a guest uncomfortable will be asked to leave the venue. Details: 360-650-6120, AS.QRC@wwu.edu.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” 8 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. $15 In the tradition of midnight movie showings worldwide, follow squeaky clean sweethearts Brad and Janet on an adventure they’ll never forget as they encounter the scandalous Dr. Frank-N-Furter, rippling Rocky, and vivacious Columbia. Bursting at the seams with timeless classics, including“Sweet Transvestite,” “Dammit Janet” and, of course, the pelvic-thrusting “Time Warp,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is about audience participation: callbacks, rice-throwing and glove-snapping are all part of the tantalizing experience. Rated “R” for mature content. Ages 16 and younger under must be accompanied by an adult. Screens at 8 and 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, through Monday, Oct. 31. $5 survival kits are available at the door. Details: 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com.
Friday Night Flicks 8 p.m., Van Zandt Community Hall, 4106 State Rt. 9, Valley Hwy., Deming. $5 person/$10 family The South Fork Valley Community Association hosts “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 8 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 29 at the Van Zandt Community Hall, at the corner of Highway 9 and Potter Road. Costumes encouraged. Preceded by cartoons, of course. Proceeds will help underwrite future events as well as provide for the upkeep and promotion of the beloved Van Zandt Community Hall.
“Hellingham: An Improvised Murder Mystery” 8 and 10 p.m. The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St. $10 The town of Hellingham is a peaceful place with caring townspeople that are the quintessential small-towners. Oh did we mention there’s a killer on the loose? Yeah, that’s key. Three townsfolk will die and one will emerge as the killer. Who will it be? “Hellingham” is a hilarious, suspenseful and an exhilarating theater experience. It is the most popular improvised show at The Upfront and is a Halloween treat for the entire community. Can you guess who the killer is? The show runs at 8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29, with a special Halloween performance at 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Details: 360-733-8855, theupfront.com.
Fright Night 9 p.m., Rumors Cabaret, 1119 Railroad Ave. Join the Bellingham Roller Betties and Rumor Cabaret for an annual Halloween celebration, Fright Night! This year they’re doing their biggest costume contest giveaway ever hosted by local drag queens Cassie O’Pia and Wendy Meadows O’Pia! They’re giving away $500 in cash and prizes to the top three most creative, terrifying or hilarious costumes of the night. All proceeds are going to the local not-for-profit roller derby league. This event is for ages 21 and older. Cover is $5 at the door. Details: bellinghamrollerbetties.com.
Saturday
Run Wild Bellingham! 9 a.m., Whatcom Falls Park, 1401 Electric Ave. This is a fun run, scavenger hunt style adventure run. There are gnomes in Whatcom Falls, and you get to find them. Enter as a solo participant or as a relay, and don’t forget the kids event at 9 a.m. Come in your Halloween best and support Wild Whatcom outdoor education programming for youth. Part race, part scavenger hunt, part route finding, part Halloween celebration. You’ll start at our main start/finish area and visit three points within Whatcom Falls Park, collecting a token at each. The order in which you choose to visit the points and the route you take is up to you, as long as you stay within the boundaries. All proceeds from Run Wild Bellingham go to Wild Whatcom, a quality youth outdoor education experience in Bellingham. Details: wildwhatcom.org.
Family Activity Day: Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos Festival 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher, 250 Flora St. $3 General admission/Members free 360-778-8930 Time immemorial cultures throughout the world have honored their dead by performing sacred rituals. Each year, on Nov. 1, it is customary for people of Mexican ancestry to honor the lives of their deceased loved ones in a community festival known as Diã de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. Open to all ages, this year’s festivities will feature a variety of creative projects, such as decorating clay “sugar” skulls, decorating altar tables, making Mexican paper-cut art, face painting and traditional Mexican Folklorico dance troupe Chicas Reinas will perform from 2-3 p.m. Details: whatcommuseum.org.
Dress up for Story Time! 10:30 a.m., Village Books, 1200 11th St. Free Here is an opportunity to test out those costumes before trick or treating. Join us for a special story time in the Readings Gallery, where we will read spooky (but not too spooky) Halloween tales, do a craft, have a backdrop for photos and have a treat or two. Designed for ages 2-8. Details: 360-671-2626, villagebooks.com.
Dress up for Story Time!-Lynden 11 a.m., Village Books & Paper Dreams, 430 Front St., Lynden. Free An opportunity to test out those costumes before trick or treating. Join us for a special story time in the Readings Gallery, where we will read spooky (but not to spooky) Halloween tales, do a craft, have a back drop for photos and have a treat or two. Designed for ages 2-8. Details: 360-526-2133, villagebooks.com.
Kids Halloween Workshop 12-3 p.m., Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St. $20 360-733-2080 Kids ages 6-9 are invited to attend this fun fall workshop. Kids will explore the superstition surrounding black cats, meet some creepy crawly guests, learn about bats from our wildlife rehabilitation center and participate in games and crafts associated not only with Halloween – but with the animals of the day. Snacks and refreshments will be provided. Space is limited and registration is required. Details: Zakia at 360-733-2080 x3116, outreach@whatcomhumane.org.
Kids’ Karnival 1 p.m., Birch Bay Activity Center, 7511 Gemini St., Birch Bay. Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District, Blaine Library, Lions Camp Horizon and Let’s Move Blaine host a “Kids’ Karnival” from 1-3 p.m., with games, snacks, arts and crafts and a costume parade plus face painting and balloon creations with clowns Zig Zag and Ragz. Details: 360-657-6416, bbbparkandrec.com.
Mad Science Weekend! 2:30 p.m., Spark Museum of Electrical Invention, 1312 Bay St. On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, the SPARK Museum of Electrical Invention hosts a weekend of spooky Halloween Fun and featuring two Halloween-themed MegaZapper Electrical Shows. The Power House Performance Center will be transformed into a special mad scientist sparkatorium featuring a variety of jaw-dropping contraptions and devices, many inspired from the original “Frankenstein” movies, including one of the largest lightning machines in the country. The show includes half price admission for everyone in costume. Costume contest. Prizes. Photo opportunities with The Cage of Doom. Show begins at 2:30 p.m. sharp. Seating is limited. Details: 360-738-3886. Show not appropriate for children younger than 6. Details: 360-738-3886, sparkmuseum.org.
Ferndale Trick or Treat 3-5 p.m., Downtown Ferndale. Free Put your best costume on and join us for the best trick or treating experience in Ferndale. This free, fun and safe outdoor Downtown Trick or Treat from 3 to 5 p.m. along Main Street in Ferndale, with more than 40 stops at local businesses marked by balloons and signs, there will be plenty of candy to go around. Maps can be picked up at the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce, 2007 Cherry St.; Ferndale Mini Mart, 2085 Main St. and at the Ferndale Public Library, 2125 Main St. And it doesn’t end after Downtown Trick or Treat. The Ferndale Chamber of Commerce and Ferndale Heritage Society are proud to present Haunt the Park from 5-7 p.m., directly after Downtown Trick or Treat. Details: 360-384-3042, ferndale-chamber.com.
Halloween Paint Nite 4 p.m., Brandywine Kitchen, 1317 Commercial St. Participants will learn how to paint this stunning Autumn Tree and, if interested, can spook it up with Halloween icons such as black cats, witches, etc. (or simply leave it as a tree for year-round decor options). And it’s an option costume party. A prize will be awarded to the best costume while we paint away to haunted tunes. No experience necessary; all supplies provided. For ages 21 and older. Food and drink may be purchased at the event. Details: 360-734-1071, brandywinekitchen.com.
Ghost Stories on Bellingham Bay in Old Town 4:30 p.m., T.G. Richards Building, 1308 E. St. $3 each for family show; $5 each for adult show 360-393-6782 Get ready for some ghost stories when members of the Bellingham Storytellers Guild and the Whatcom County Historical Society tell tales of thrills and chills at the restored T.G. Richards building, 1308 E. St., just off Holly Street in Old Town. Family-friendly stories will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m. ($3 per person); and adult scary stories will be from 7-9 p.m. ($5 per person). Tickets available at Village Books. Details: 360-393-6782, whatcomhistory.net.
Haunt the Park 5-7 p.m., Pioneer Park, 2004 Cherry St., Ferndale. Free 360-384-6461 In addition to Downtown Trick or Treat, the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce presents a second annual Haunt the Park, in conjunction with the Ferndale Heritage Society. Kids and their families head down to Pioneer Park directly after Downtown Trick or Treat from 5-7 p.m. for trick or treating of the historic decorated cabins, carnival themed family-fun activities, as well as some creepy zombies. Details: 360-384-3042, ferndale-chamber.com.
Halloween Bash in the Taproom! 5-10 p.m., Kulshan Brewing Co., 2238 James St. Costume contest: top three winners for Best in Show, scariest costume, and most creative announced at 8 p.m. Details: 360-389-5348, kulshanbrewery.com.
Field of Screams 5:15-8:45 p.m., Blaine Library, 610 Third St., Blaine. After-hours teen Halloween party with friends for games, food, and whatever else lurks in the library at night. Please sign up online or at the library. For grades 6-12. Details: 360-305-3637.
Downtown Gore & Lore Tour 6 p.m., The Bureau of Historical Investigation, 217 W. Holly St. $20 360-305-3172, Where did the earliest Bellinghamsters bury their dead? Who killed Frederick Dames? Why did they close the observation deck at the Bellingham Towers building? Take the Downtown Gore & Lore tour to find out. Meets through Oct. 29. Tarot readings available after the tour! Drink tickets good at Uisce. Details: 360-305-3172, thebureaubellingham.com.
Make.Shift’s Spooky Cover Show II 6 p.m., Make.Shift, 306 Flora St. $6-10 sliding scale Covering System of a Down, TOOL, PJ Harvey, The xx, Grimes, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Mudhoney, 21 Pilots and Elliott Smith. Doors at 6 p.m., music at 6:30 p.m. Spooky Cover Show II is a benefit for Make.Shift. Details: 360-389-3569, makeshiftproject.com.
Contra Halloween Dance 7 p.m., Fairhaven Library, 1117 12th St. $8-$10 is the suggested donation Bellingham Country Dance hosts a dance with music by Brad and Steve Fortified (Brad Reynolds, Steve Blum-Anderson and Jay Finklestein) from 7 to 10 p.m. All dances called, no partner or experience necessary. Wear costumes, and bring finger-food to share. Details: (360) 676-1554, bellinghamcountrydance.org.
Bleedingham Film Festival 7:15 p.m. Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St. General admission $10.75, PFC members $7.50 Bleedingham is annual short film festival that features horror-themed short films created by local Washington state filmmakers. Prizes are given to winners in six categories, with a cash grand prize given to the best film. Encore night is 7:15 p.m. Oct. 30. Details: 360-738-0735, bellinghamfilmfestivals.com.
Halloween Party at Hotel Bellwether 7:30-11:59 p.m., Hotel Bellwether, 1 Bellwether Way. $15 pre-sale, $20 at the door 360-392-3100 Halloween Party in the Bellwether Ballroom features live music from The Atlantics from 8 p.m. to midnight. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Come enjoy a cash bar, snacks and a costume contest with killer prizes! This is a 21 and older event. Tickets: 360-392-3100, hotelbellwether.com.
Fifth Annual Dead Musician’s Cover Night 8 p.m., Honey Moon Mead & Cider, 1053 N. State St. Free Performers dress up as their favorite dead musician, poet or artist and perform work from that artist. Hosted by Scot Casey. Featuring Maren Day, Morgan Kavanaugh, Marissa Dimick, Tanya Hladik, Louis Ledford, Tad Kroening, Jack Seymour, Chris Le Compte, Kenny Amcorse and some Surprise Dead Guests. No cover. Costumes encouraged. Details: 360-734-0728, honeymoonmeads.com.
Halloween Masquerade Ball 8 p.m., Uisce Irish Pub, 1319 Commercial St. Join us for our annual Halloween Masquerade Ball 2016. Entertainment provided by The Penny Stinkers. Come dressed in your most creative costume and join our famous costume contest for the chance to win. First place prize $100 cash. Second and third place prizes also. $3 cover at the door. Details: 360- 738-7939, uisceirishpub.com.
“Realms of Fantasy:” Polecat, Wishbone 8 p.m., The Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St. “Realms of Fantasy” will delve into the world of “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit,” “Game of Thrones,” “Harry Potter” and beyond, with well-known musical themes woven into two sets of high-energy music and elaborate costumes on stage to match. This Halloween extravaganza is only $10 presale, make sure to get your tickets now, and start planning your epic costume. Details: wildbuffalo.net.
Witch’s Ball 8 p.m., The Majestic, 1027 N. Forest St., Bellingham. Witchs, wizards, ghosts and ghouls can party up the season with Bellingham Dance Company on the large dance floor at The Majestic ballroom. There will be ghoulish treats, bewitching music, a dance lesson, ghostly dancing, a costume contest and more. $10 person, $8 students, seniors and military. Details: bellinghamdancecompany.com.
Halloween at El Nopal 8 p.m., 625 Cherry St., Sumas. Midnight Legend plays rock covers; costumes encouraged. For ages 21 and older. Details: (360) 988-0305.
Halloween Bash: Scary Monster and the Super Creeps 9 p.m., Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave. $5 Join us in the Taproom for a Halloween’ing good time with Scary Monster & the Super Creeps! Get ready to get down with all the Bowie and Prince hits you can handle. Doors open at 9 p.m. For ages 21 and older. Details: 360-647-5993, bbaybrewery.com.
Halloween Hotel Haunting 9 p.m., Poppe’s 360 Neighborhood Pub, Four Points By Sheraton, 714 Lakeway Drive. Costume contest, music by DJ Clint Westwood. Details: 360-392-6520, fourpointsbellingham.com.
A Very Baby Cakes Halloween 9:30 p.m., The Green Frog, 1015 N. State St. Bring all your friends out to celebrate Halloween in costume. $15 advance through Brown Paper Tickets. Details: acoustictavern.com.
Sunday
Punkin Run Car Show 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Hardware Sales Parking Lot, 2034 James St. Free to spectators, $10 to enter your car. Halloween-themed collector car show. Just $10 to enter your car and the viewing is free to the public. Trophies and dash plaques. Proceeds go to Project Santa Claus and the annual student scholarship to study automotive related fields. Details: 360-380-2733, fourthcornerelitescarclub.com.
National Theater Live: “Frankenstein” 11 a.m., Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St. $20 general, $16 PFC members and Bellingham Public Library card holders, $10 students 360-738-0735 Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered Creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the friendless Creature, increasingly desperate and vengeful, determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal. Directed by Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle, “Frankenstein” features Benedict Cumberbatch as Victor Frankenstein as The Creature. Details: 360-738-0735, pickfordfilmcenter.org.
Mask-Making 2 p.m. Lynden Library, 215 Fourth St., Lynden. As part of our Family Fun Day series, let your creativity loose with our wonderful supply of craft materials. For: All Ages/Family. Details: 360-354-4883.
Trunk or Treat! 2 p.m., First Congregational Church of Bellingham, 2401 Cornwall Ave. We’ll have decorated car trunks, and we’ll serve apple cider and popcorn. Details: 360-734-3720, fccb.net.
Pumpkin Carving Contest 7 p.m., The Green Frog, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. Bring your pumpkin down to the Green Frog and do a little whittling. The carving must be done at The Green Frog. You can not bring a pre-carved pumkin from home. The carving will commence at 7 p.m. and we'll give the prizes away at 10 p.m. $100 gift certificate to the winner. $50 for second place. $25 for third. Every one else has the chance to drink some delicious brew from a giant pumpkin. If you want we'll even toast your seeds for you in the woodfire oven. Bring your own carving utensil.
Monday
Downtown Trick or Treat 3 p.m.-5 p.m., Downtown Bellingham, 1310 Commercial St. Free. Stroll throughout the streets of downtown in your best costume for a fun and safe trick-or-treating alternative for kids and families. Just look for the balloons at participating downtown businesses for your candy and treats. Details: 360-527-8710, downtownbellingham.com.
Fairhaven Trick or Treat 3-6 p.m., Historic Fairhaven District. Come to Fairhaven for a huge community Trick-or-Treat afternoon. During this annual event in Fairhaven, join all sorts of small (and not-so-small—yes, all ages in costume welcome) goblins, princesses, wizards, heroes and animals at decorated shops in Fairhaven, with treats at most of the merchants (look for the poster at participating locations). Even though Fairhaven Pharmacy closed its doors after 126 years on Oct. 20, 2015, the half-century tradition of photos being taken of costumed children each Halloween continues. The Historic Fairhaven Association took over the tradition by engaging a professional photographer to snap photos, even using Gordy’s backdrop curtain, which he generously passed on. Photos will be taken by Oh! Snap in Finnegan’s Alley Atrium just across Harris Avenue from the old pharmacy building and Dos Padres; they will be printed immediately and given to parents for free. Times for photos will be the same at the district trick-or-treating (3-6 p.m.). Details: fairhaven.com.
Halloween Stories with the Bellingham Storytellers Guild! 3-6 p.m., Village Books, 1200 11th St. While you’re trick-or-treating in the Fairhaven district this year, stop by the Readings Gallery and stay for our annual Halloween story time, featuring ghoulish tales from the Bellingham Storytellers Guild. Details: 360-671-2626, villagebooks.com.
No Tricks, Just Treats! 6 p.m., Highgate Senior Living, 155 E. Kellogg Road. Residents will hand out some goodies to kids in costume. Details: 360-671-1459.
Thrillingham 8 p.m., Maritime Heritage Park, 500 W. Holly St. Free, donations appreciated. Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” is performed with the Bellingham Zombies on Halloween to raise money for Blue Skies for Children. Details: Rosa at thrillingham.info@gmail.com, facebook.com/Thrill<code_dp>ingham.
John Carpenter’s “Halloween” 8 p.m., Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St. $8.50 general, $7.50 members, $8 students A young boy kills his sister on Halloween of 1963, and is sent to a mental hospital. Fifteen years later he escapes and returns to his home town in order to wreak havoc. John Carpenter’s “Halloween” premiered on Oct. 25, 1978 and went on to become one of the most successful independent horror movies of all time and spawned a franchise that has continued for nearly 40 years. This digitally restored and remastered cinema classic features an extended interview with Carpenter. Details: 360-738-0735, pickfordfilmcenter.org.
Halloween Masquerade Ball 8 p.m., Uisce Irish Pub, 1319 Commercial St. Join us for our annual Halloween Masquerade Ball 2016. Entertainment provided by DJ KitchenSink. Come dressed in your most creative costume and join our famous costume contest for the chance to win. First place prize $100. Second and third place prizes also. $3 cover at the door. Details: 360- 738-7939, uisceirishpub.com.
Costume Contest 8:30 p.m., Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen, 601 W. Holly St. Free Make it over to Chuckanut Brewery and get into the costume contest at 9 p.m. to win Chuckanut schwag. Details: 360-752-3377, chuckanutbreweryandkitchen.com.
A Very Hedwig Halloween! 9 p.m., The Redlight, 1017 N. State St. $3 A group of committed, magical, and local musicians play the songs from “Hedwig and The Angry Inch” on the Redlight floor. Details: redlightbellingham.com.
