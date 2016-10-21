Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
1. Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band; $5,615,906; $101.78.
2. Coldplay; $5,435,928; $102.82.
3. Guns N' Roses; $5,421,632; $117.90.
4. Beyonce; $5,324,599; $105.61.
5. Paul McCartney; $3,555,483; $134.54.
6. Kenny Chesney; $3,279,696; $82.42.
7. Drake; $2,368,654; $112.78.
8. Sting / Peter Gabriel; $1,607,410; $117.02.
9. Dead & Company; $1,572,894; $70.40.
10. Justin Bieber; $1,446,029; $98.25.
11. Phish; $1,362,315; $50.20.
12. Lionel Richie; $1,237,930; $87.59.
13. Zac Brown Band; $1,122,178; $51.99.
14. "Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour" / Puff Daddy; $1,005,191; $82.59.
15. Dixie Chicks; $949,443; $69.62.
16. Jason Aldean; $943,716; $47.71.
17. The Cure; $896,354; $61.60.
18. Dave Matthews Band; $867,041; $47.84.
19. Florida Georgia Line; $683,465; $42.49.
20. Carrie Underwood; $673,283; $70.73.
