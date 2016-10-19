Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of Oct. 20, 2016

Cara Congelli and Evyn Bartlett perform in “Stay,” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-22 at the Firehouse Performing Arts Center in Fairhaven. The performance is choreographed by Pam Kuntz and is one of the works in “12 Minutes Max: Bellingham.”
Judy Kleinberg creates nice ‘found poems’ using words and groups of words clipped from old magazines. She’s the 2016 recipient of the Ken Warfel Award, established to reward poets who have made substantial contributions to their poetry communities. A public celebration will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Mount Baker Theatre’s Encore Room, 104 N. Commercial St. Details: poetrynight.org.
Take an armchair journey through slides and stories to learn about Pat O’Connor’s travels through Bhutan and India at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Whatcom Museum’s Rotunda Room, 121 Prospect St.
The Bleedingham Film Festival celebrates its fifth anniversary with “The Festival of the Macabre,” at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at The Leopold Crystal Ballroom, 1224 Cornwall Ave. The festival includes artists, vendors and businesses at the horror-film event that features filmmakers and special-effects artists, ghost hunters, tarot readers, demonstrations from the Foundry Makerspace and more. The festival continues Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Pickford Film Center. Details: Bleedingham.com and on Facebook.
Bellingham Comicon runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Ferndale Events Center, 5715 Barrett Road, with guests Randy Emberlin (pictured), Bob Smith, David Hahn, Kat Richardson, Georgia Ball and Doug Wheatley plus a large selection of comics, related merchandise and local artists.
Seattle’s John Ashford reads from his book, “Meeting the Mantis: Searching for a Man in the Desert and Finding the Kalahari Bushmen,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Village Books. John and his wife, Genevieve Ashford, worked as teachers with the Peace Corps in Botswana, and later became interested in the Kalahari Bushmen.
Celebrate National Friends of the Library Week and honor the life and legacy of long-time Friend Vicky Marshall from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22, at Bellingham Public Library, 210 Central Ave. Guest artist Ben Mann will unveil his “Storytime in the Northwest,” a painting that was commissioned by the Friends of the Bellingham Public Library in memory of Vicky Marshall, who died in June 2015. The event includes refreshments, guest storyteller Doug Banner and the presentation of a proclamation honoring the Friends of the Bellingham Public Library from the library board of trustees. Details: 360-778-7206 or jkeller@cob.org.
Kids of all ages can participate in the annual Pumpkin Patch in the Pool Saturday, Oct. 29, at Arne Hanna Aquatic Center.
The Commodores perform songs like “Brick House,” “Easy” and “Three Times a Lady” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, at The Pacific Showroom at The Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 N. Darrk Lane in Bow. Details: theskagit.com.
“Top of the Food Chain,” a sci-fi horror comedy play adapted from the 1999 Canadian film of the same name, is on stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, at the Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth (BAAY) Theatre, 1059 N. State St. Note: This is not a kids’ show and includes some violence and suggestive humor.
T.V. Mike and his band, The Scarecrowes, play what they call “cosmic twang” Wednesday, Oct. 26, at The Shakedown, 1212 N. State St. Cover is $7. Doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m. Also on stage: Woe, Hotel Vignette, and Hooves and Beak.
