Playing this week in Bellingham

Barkley Village 16: 3005 Cinema Place, 360-527-1320
Pickford Film Center: 1318 Bay St., 360-738-0735
Limelight Cinema: 1416 Cornwall Ave., 360-738-0735
Ratings: Motion Picture Association of America’s ratings are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
OPENING THIS WEEK
“The Accountant” – Ben Affleck plays a numbers wizard whose work for organized crime draws the attention of the Treasury Department at the same time he takes on a high-tech robotics firm as a new client. With Anna Kendrick, J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal, Jean Smart, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Jeffrey Tambor, John Lithgow. Written by Bill Dubuque. Directed by Gavin O’Connor. (2:08) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7:15, 8, 9:35, 10:20 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 12:20, 1:20, 3:30, 4:40, 6:40, 7:50, 9:40, 10:55 p.m.; Sun.-Wed.: 12:30, 12:40, 2:40, 3:40, 5:40, 6:45, 8:50, 9:50 p.m.
“Kevin Hart: What Now?” – The standup comedian performs his routine before 50,000 people at a football stadium in Philadelphia. Written by Hart, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells. Directed by Leslie Small, Tim Story. (1:36) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7, 9:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 12:10, 2:40, 5:10, 7:40, 10:10 p.m.; Sun.-Wed.: 12:05, 2:30, 5, 7:30, 10 p.m.
“Max Steel” – A teenage misfit and an extraterrestrial discover that together they form the world’s most powerful superhero. With Ben Winchell, Maria Bello and the voice of Josh Brener. Written by Christopher L. Yost. Directed by Stewart Hendler. PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Fri. 1:50, 5:15, 7:45, 10:20 p.m.; Sat. 11:50, 2:30, 5:15, 7:45, 10:20 p.m.; Sun.-Wed.: 1:20, 4:10, 6:40, 9:10 p.m.
“Maya Angelou: And I Still Rise” – Documentary reflects on the life and influence of the noted poet, artist and civil rights activist. Directed by Rita Coburn-Whack. (1:54) NR.
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 3:30 p.m.
“All This Panic”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 1:30 p.m.; Tues. 4 p.m.
“The Bad Kids”
Pickford Film Center: Wed. 4 p.m.
“Bolshoi Ballet: The Golden Age (2016)”
Barkley Village 16: Sun. 12:55 p.m.
“Cameraperson”
Pickford Film Center: Wed. 6:30 p.m.
“Harry & Snowman”
PFC’s Limelight Cinema: Fri.-Sat.: 6:30, 8:45 p.m.; Sun. 5:30, 7:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 6:30, 8:45 p.m.
“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 2D: Thurs. 3:15 p.m.; Sat. 3:15 p.m.; Mon. 6:30 p.m.; Wed. 3:15 p.m.
“Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1”
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 2D: Fri. 6:30 p.m.; Sun. 6:30 p.m.; Tues. 3:15 p.m.
“Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 2D: Fri. 9:45 p.m.; Sat. 1; Sun. 9:45 p.m.; Tues. 12 p.m.; Wed. 9:45 p.m.
“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 2D: Thurs. 9:45 p.m.; Sat. 9:45 p.m.; Mon. 12 p.m.; Wed. 6:30 p.m.
“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 2D: Fri. 3:15 p.m.; Sun. 3:15 p.m.; Tues. 6:30 p.m.
“Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 2D: Fri. 12 p.m.; Sun. 12 p.m.; Tues. 9:45 p.m.
“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 2D: Thurs. 6:30 p.m.; Sat. 6:30 p.m.; Mon. 3:15 p.m.
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 2D: Thurs. 12 p.m.; Fri. 1; Sat. 12 p.m.; Mon. 9:45 p.m.; Wed. 12 p.m.
“Horror Express”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 12 p.m.
Harry Potter Day Pass
Barkley Village 16 IMAX: Thurs. 12 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 12, 3:15 p.m.; Sun.-Wed.: 12 p.m.
Harry Potter Event Pass
Barkley Village 16 IMAX: Thurs. 12, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 1, 12, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 p.m.; Sun.-Tues.: 12, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 p.m.
“Kedi”
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 6:30 p.m.; Sun. 1:30 p.m.
“Kirk Cameron’s Revive Us”
Barkley Village 16: Tues. 8 p.m.
“Obit”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 6:30 p.m.
“Queen of Katwe”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:35, 3:30, 6:25, 9:20 p.m.; Fri. 1, 7 p.m.; Sat. 11:10, 7 p.m.; Mon. 1, 7 p.m.; Tues. 1 p.m.
“Resilience”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 6:30 p.m.
“The Seventh Fire”
Pickford Film Center: Mon. 6:30 p.m.
“Shin Godzilla”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7 p.m.; Sat. 2 p.m.; Tues. 7 p.m.
“Speed Sisters”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 6:30 p.m.
“Starless Dreams”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 11:30
“Storks”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:35, 4:05, 6:20, 8:40 p.m.; Fri. 1:40, 4, 6:20, 8:40 p.m.; Sat. 11:20, 1:40, 4, 6:20, 8:40 p.m.; Sun.-Wed.: 12:10, 3:30, 5:50, 8:10 p.m.
“Taxi Driver” 40th Anniversary
Barkley Village 16: Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.
“Voyagers without a Trace”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 4 p.m.
Yo-Kai Watch: The Movie Event
Barkley Village 16: Sat. 11
“Young Frankenstein” (1974)
Barkley Village 16: Tues. 7 p.m.
“Do Not Resist” – In the wake of Ferguson and the killing of Michael Brown, this documentary looks at the contemporary state of policing in America. Directed by Craig Atkinson. (1:12) NR.
Pickford Film Center: Mon. 4 p.m.
“Smart”
Pickford Film Center: Tues. 6:30 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
“Author: The Jt Leroy Story” – Director Jeff Feuerzeig’s rich and thorny new consideration of the LeRoy saga fully embraces the perspective of its unreliable narrator, but there are compensatory insights in this movie’s unapologetic fascination with its subject. (1:50) R.
PFC’s Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 6:30 p.m.
“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years” – Drawing from more than 100 hours of rare and unseen footage collected from fans, news outlets and national archives as well as the Beatles’ private collection, director Ron Howard details the Fab Four’s nearly four years of nonstop touring from 1962 to 1966. Featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr. (1:39) NR.
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 2:30 p.m.; Sun. 12:15, 8:30 p.m.
“The Birth of a Nation”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:05, 3:55, 6:45, 9:40 p.m.; Fri. 1:30, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 12:40, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 10:05 p.m.; Mon. 12:50, 9:45 p.m.; Tues. 12:50 p.m.; Wed. 12:50, 9:45 p.m.
“Blair Witch” – College students searching for their friend’s missing sister in Maryland’s Black Hills Forest experience the terror of the region’s legend. With James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez, Brandon Scott. Written by Simon Barrett. Directed by Adam Wingard. (1:29) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:45 p.m.
“Bridget Jones’s Baby” – Renee Zellweger returns for her third outing as Britain’s most famous singleton, who finds herself alone, pregnant and unsure of the father’s identity. With Colin Firth, Patrick Dempsey, Jim Broadbent, Gemma Jones, Emma Thompson. Written by Helen Fielding and Thompson and Dan Mazer, based on the characters and story created by Fielding. Directed by Sharon Maguire. (2:02) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:20, 4:10, 9:55 p.m.
“Captain Fantastic”
PFC’s Limelight Cinema: Thurs.-Sat.: 3:45 p.m.; Sun. 2:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 3:45 p.m.
“The Case of the Three Sided Dream”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 4 p.m.
“Deepwater Horizon” – Mark Wahlberg stars in this dramatization of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico disaster and the men and women who acted heroically in its wake. With Kurt Russell, John Malkovich, Gina Rodriguez, Kate Hudson. Written by Matthew Michael Carnahan and Matthew Sand; screen story by Sand; based on a New York Times article by David Barstow, David Rohde and Stephanie Saul. Directed by Peter Berg. (1:47) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1, 3:35, 6:10, 8:45 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 12:05, 2:50, 5:30, 8:10, 10:50 p.m.; Sun.-Wed.: 1:30, 4:20, 6:55, 9:30 p.m.
“For the Love of Spock”
PFC’s Limelight Cinema: Sat. 1:15 p.m.; Sun. 12:15 p.m.
“Freightened: The Real Price of Shipping”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 3:30 p.m.
“The Girl on the Train”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:30, 1:50, 3:10, 4:30, 5:50, 8:30 p.m.; Fri. 12:30, 1:10, 3:20, 4:20, 6:10, 7:20, 9, 10:05 p.m.; Sat. 12:30, 1:10, 3:20, 4:20, 6:15, 7:20, 9, 10:05 p.m.; Sun.-Wed.: 1:40, 2:20, 4:30, 5:10, 7:15, 8, 10:05 p.m.
“The Greasy Strangler”
PFC’s Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 9 p.m.
“Hunt for the Wilderpeople”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 3:45, 8:45 p.m.; Fri. 4, 9 p.m.; Sat. 9 p.m.; Sun. 8:30 p.m.; Mon. 4, 9 p.m.; Tues.-Wed.: 9 p.m.
“The Magnificent Seven”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:45, 3:05, 4:45, 7:45 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 1:05, 4:05, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.; Sun.-Wed.: 2, 5:20, 8:20 p.m.
“A Man Called Ove”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 6:15, 9 p.m.; Fri. 3:35, 6:15, 8:45 p.m.; Sat. 5:35, 8:15 p.m.; Sun. 10:45, 5:45 p.m.; Mon. 6:15, 8:45 p.m.; Tues. 3:35, 6:15, 8:45 p.m.; Wed. 3:35, 6:15, 9 p.m.
“Masterminds” – An armored truck driver is lured into an absurd robbery scheme by his work crush and is then set up to take the fall. With Zach Galifianakis, Owen Wilson, Kristen Wiig. Written by Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer and Emily Spivey. Directed by Jared Hess. (1:34) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:30, 4, 6:35, 9 p.m.; Fri. 2:10, 5, 8:20, 11 p.m.; Sat. 2:15, 5, 8:20, 11 p.m.; Sun.-Mon.: 2:10, 4:40, 7:10, 9:40 p.m.; Tues. 2:10, 4:40 p.m.; Wed. 2:10, 4:40, 7:10, 9:40 p.m.
“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:10, 3:50, 7:05, 9:25 p.m.; Fri. 2, 4:50, 7:10, 9:35 p.m.; Sat. 11:40, 2:20, 4:50, 7:10, 9:35 p.m.; Sun.-Wed.: 1:50, 4:35, 7:05, 9:25 p.m.
“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” – A young boy discovers access to a fantastical place where the residents possess special powers and danger lurks deep. With Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Chris O’Dowd, Allison Janney, Rupert Everett. Written by Jane Goldman, based upon the novel written by Ransom Riggs. Directed by Tim Burton. (2:07) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:50, 3:45, 6:55, 9:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50 p.m.; Sun.-Wed.: 12:20, 3:20, 6:20, 9:20 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 1:40, 4:35 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 4:30, 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 4:10, 7:10 p.m.; Mon. 3:50, 6:50 p.m.; Tues. 3:50 p.m.; Wed. 3:50, 6:50 p.m.
“Suicide Squad” – A villains-as-heroes comic book movie that ends up in a kind of limbo, not as strong as its partisans will insist or as weak overall as its least appealing elements would have you fear. (2:10) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:55, 3:40, 6:40 p.m.; Fri. 4:10, 10 p.m.; Sat. 4, 10 p.m.; Mon. 4, 9:55 p.m.; Tues. 4 p.m.
“Sully” – Tom Hanks and director Clint Eastwood team up to effectively tell the story of Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger and the “Miracle on the Hudson” airline landing of a passenger jet on that frigid New York river. (1:36) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:40, 3, 5:30, 7:50 p.m.; Fri. 12:40, 3:10, 5:40, 8, 10:25 p.m.; Sat. 11:30, 2:10, 5:40, 8, 10:25 p.m.; Sun.-Wed.: 1:10, 3:45, 6:10, 8:35 p.m.
