Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of Oct. 13, 2016

Wild mushrooms of all kinds will be on display from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Bloedel Donovan Park’s Community Building, hosted by the Northwest Mushroomers Association. Details: northwestmushroomers.org.
Staff
THE BELLINGHAM HERALD
Get ready for some silly song-and-dance fun, as Caspar Babypants performs at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Bellingham Technical College’s Settlemyer Hall, 3028 Lindbergh Ave. Doors open at 10 a.m. Tickets are $12 per family, $7 for BTC students, available online only at btcfamily.eventbrite.com. No tickets will be available at the door. Proceeds support scholarships for BTC Parenting Education Program. There will be an open house for BTC’s parenting education program before and after the concert. Details: 360-752-7000.
Bellingham Technical College
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
San Francisco drummer Scott Amendola and organist Wil Blades – the duo known as Amendola vs. Blades – play old-school jazz, funk and rock and African music at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at The Green Frog, 1015 N. State St. Tickets are $15.
Lenny Gonzalez
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Seattle singer and composer Damien Jurado performs from his new album, “Visions of Us On The Land,” at 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at The Wild Buffalo. Tenlons Fort opens. Tickets are $13 in advance at wildbuffalo.net. More on him: damienjurado.com.
Elise Tyler
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Solo guitarist David Rogers performs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce St., in Conway. He’ll play a program based around Spanish, flamenco, up-tempo Latin, arrangements of songs by Leonard Cohen, Rolling Stones, The Beatles, J.S. Bach, and his own compositions. He also play will an original setting of Tim Buckley’s “Song to the Siren.” Tickets are $6. Details: 360-445-3000, conwaymuse.com.
Christopher Briscoe
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Texas country-blues-punk guitarist and singer-songwriter Jesse Dayton performs from his new release, “The Revealer,” at 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at The Green Frog, 1015 N. State St., with The Supersuckers and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band. Tickets are $25.
MAD Ink PR
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Oregon writer Kim Stafford shares the recently published 30th-anniversary edition of his critically acclaimed “Having Everything Right: Essays of Place,” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Village Books, 1200 11th St.. The essays are about the history, folklore and physical beauty of the Pacific Northwest. He will conduct a workshop he calls “Local Knowledge is Advised” through the Chuckanut Writers program from 1-4 p.m. Friday at Whatcom Community College. Workshop details: whatcomcommunityed.com.
Perrin Kerns
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
MOMIX explores the hidden landscape of the American Southwest through these dancers’ signature illusionistic style in the family-friendly performance of “Opus Cactus” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. Tickets range from $20.50 to $49.50. More on MOMIX: momix.com.
Charles Paul Azzopardi
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
The Lincoln Theatre and the Rick Epting Foundation for the Arts present a concert by Grammy-winning vocalist Paula Cole at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., in Mount Vernon. Advance reserved seating tickets range from $20 to $40, with discounts for Lincoln Theatre and REFA members. Details: 360-336-8955, lincolntheatre.org.
Rick Epting Foundation for the Arts
Courtesy to The Bellingham
Alberta Cross, an Anglo-Swedish rock band based in Brooklyn, is led by Swedish guitarist and singer Petter Ericson Stakee. He performs with Erika Wennerstrom of Heartless Bastards at 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at The Shakedown, 1212 N. State St.
William MR Kaner
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Bellingham’s Henry From, a 12-year pianist, is among the performers in a Concerto Extravaganza with the Vancouver Academy of Music Symphony Orchestra at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Orpheum Theatre, 884 Granville St., in Vancouver, B.C. Ranging in age from 8 to 19, the young prodigies will dazzle on violin, flute, oboe, and piano with triumphant works by Beethoven, Haydn, Copland, Bartok and Liszt. From will perform the first movement of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3.
Vancouver Academy of Music
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Seattle-born Simone Porter, 20, who’s performed with some of the most prestigious orchestras in the country, makes her Bellingham debut with Whatcom Symphony Orchestra at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St. She’ll perform Tchaikovsky’s Concerto for Violin, one of the most demanding pieces in the classical canon, Details: 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com.
Mel Macon
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, onstage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., features 15 of the finest jazz soloists and ensemble players under the direction of internationally acclaimed musician, composer, bandleader and educator Wynton Marsalis. Tickets range from $39.50 to $79.50. Details: 360-734-6080, mountbakertheatre.com.
Frank Stewart
Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald