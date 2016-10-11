Entertainment

October 11, 2016 6:00 PM

WWU offers concerts, plays, special events to the public

By Margaret Bikman

Western Washington University’s college of fine and performing arts has planned a diverse lineup of musical guests and challenging theatrical productions.

Here a few selections; for a full lineup, go to cfpa.wwu.edu or events.wwu.edu/mastercalendar.

“Family Game Night: A New A Capella Musical”

7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-22, 26-28 and 2 p.m. Oct. 22 and 29.

Western Washington University Performing Arts Center’s DUG Theatre (room 199).

Master xylophonist Aaron Bebe Sukura

Nov. 2, PAC Concert Hall

“Airings: The Voices of Our Youth”

Nov. 3- 5, 10-12, Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave.

Details: kuntzandco.org.

Grammy-winning pianist Gloria Cheng with WWU Symphony Orchestra

Nov. 7, PAC Concert Hall

Cuban jazz piano virtuoso Jorge Pacheco

Nov. 8, PAC Concert Hall

Faculty Recital with Amber Sudduth Bone, Mark Davies and Jay Rozendaal

Nov. 11, PAC Concert Hall

Sanford-Hill Piano Series, PAC Concert Hall

Nov. 15: Tamara Stefanovich

Feb. 17: Spencer Myer

April 6: David Kadouch

Liederabend: Western Singers in Concert

Nov. 17, Feb. 22 and May 17, PAC Concert Hall

“A Light in the Darkness: Songs Of Hope and Comfort” with WWU’s Concert Choir, Fifth Inversion and Patrick Roulet

Nov. 19, Garden Street United Methodist Church

“Peter and the Starcatcher”

Nov. 30-Dec. 4, PAC Mainstage Theatre

Winter Dances

Jan. 19-22, PAC Mainstage Theatre

Opera Workshop

Jan. 28-29, PAC Room 16

“Arms and the Man”

Feb. 2-11, PAC DUG Theatre

Devised Piece by Rich Brown

March 2-11, PAC DUG Theatre

Western’s Opera Studio and Orchestra: “Kiss Me, Kate”

April 14-15, 21-23, PAC Mainstage Theatre

Dance in Concert

May 4-7, PAC Mainstage Theatre

“Clybourne Park”

May 31-June 4, PAC Mainstage Theatre

Western’s Family Fall Open House runs Oct. 21-23. All events are open to students, families, alumni and the community. Most are free; some have an admission charge.

Complete schedule at nssfo.wwu.edu/ffoh/index.shtml.

Highlights:

▪ “Musqueam, Coast Salish” Exhibit, Western Gallery, Fine Arts Building

▪ AS Lakewood Facility, Lake Whatcom, free kayak, canoe or paddleboard rental at Lakewood.

▪ Planetarium Shows, Haggard Hall 313

▪ Dead Parrots Society Duo Show: “Squaktoberfest,” Old Main Theater

▪ WWU Cross-Country hosts the Great Athletics Conference Championship, Lake Padden

▪ Filipino-American Student Association Heritage Dinner, Viking Union Multipurpose Room

▪ “Whose Live Anyway?,” Performing Arts Center Mainstage

