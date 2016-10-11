WWU offers concerts, plays, special events to the public

Western Washington University’s college of fine and performing arts has planned a diverse lineup of musical guests and challenging theatrical productions.
Here a few selections; for a full lineup, go to cfpa.wwu.edu or events.wwu.edu/mastercalendar.
“Family Game Night: A New A Capella Musical”
7:30 p.m. Oct. 20-22, 26-28 and 2 p.m. Oct. 22 and 29.
Western Washington University Performing Arts Center’s DUG Theatre (room 199).
Master xylophonist Aaron Bebe Sukura
Nov. 2, PAC Concert Hall
“Airings: The Voices of Our Youth”
Nov. 3- 5, 10-12, Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave.
Details: kuntzandco.org.
Grammy-winning pianist Gloria Cheng with WWU Symphony Orchestra
Nov. 7, PAC Concert Hall
Cuban jazz piano virtuoso Jorge Pacheco
Nov. 8, PAC Concert Hall
Faculty Recital with Amber Sudduth Bone, Mark Davies and Jay Rozendaal
Nov. 11, PAC Concert Hall
Sanford-Hill Piano Series, PAC Concert Hall
Nov. 15: Tamara Stefanovich
Feb. 17: Spencer Myer
April 6: David Kadouch
Liederabend: Western Singers in Concert
Nov. 17, Feb. 22 and May 17, PAC Concert Hall
“A Light in the Darkness: Songs Of Hope and Comfort” with WWU’s Concert Choir, Fifth Inversion and Patrick Roulet
Nov. 19, Garden Street United Methodist Church
“Peter and the Starcatcher”
Nov. 30-Dec. 4, PAC Mainstage Theatre
Winter Dances
Jan. 19-22, PAC Mainstage Theatre
Opera Workshop
Jan. 28-29, PAC Room 16
“Arms and the Man”
Feb. 2-11, PAC DUG Theatre
Devised Piece by Rich Brown
March 2-11, PAC DUG Theatre
Western’s Opera Studio and Orchestra: “Kiss Me, Kate”
April 14-15, 21-23, PAC Mainstage Theatre
Dance in Concert
May 4-7, PAC Mainstage Theatre
“Clybourne Park”
May 31-June 4, PAC Mainstage Theatre
Western’s Family Fall Open House runs Oct. 21-23. All events are open to students, families, alumni and the community. Most are free; some have an admission charge.
Complete schedule at nssfo.wwu.edu/ffoh/index.shtml.
Highlights:
▪ “Musqueam, Coast Salish” Exhibit, Western Gallery, Fine Arts Building
▪ AS Lakewood Facility, Lake Whatcom, free kayak, canoe or paddleboard rental at Lakewood.
▪ Planetarium Shows, Haggard Hall 313
▪ Dead Parrots Society Duo Show: “Squaktoberfest,” Old Main Theater
▪ WWU Cross-Country hosts the Great Athletics Conference Championship, Lake Padden
▪ Filipino-American Student Association Heritage Dinner, Viking Union Multipurpose Room
▪ “Whose Live Anyway?,” Performing Arts Center Mainstage
