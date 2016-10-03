'Antiques Roadshow' appraiser to speak about rare books

A frequent guest appraiser on PBS' "Antiques Roadshow" is speaking about the value of old and rare books at a gathering in Concord, New Hampshire.
Kenneth Gloss of the Brattle Book Shop in Boston is scheduled to speak Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Concord's Community College.
Gloss will talk about the show and the store, which goes back to 1825.
Following his talk and a question-and-answer session, he will give free verbal appraisals of all books that attendees have brought with them or will do so at the store.
