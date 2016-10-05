Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of Oct. 6, 2016.

Jeff Warner sings traditional American and English folk songs at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Nancy’s Farm, 2030 E. Smith Road. His banjo tunes, 18th-century hymns and New England sailor songs are rich in history and a sense of place. More on him: jeffwarner.com
“In My Life: A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles” is the award-winning musical biography of the Beatles through the eyes of manager Brian Epstein, featuring the live music of renowned tribute band, Abbey Road. The show is staged at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St.
Take an armchair journey through slides and stories and learn about the Dailey family’s travels around the world at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Whatcom Museum’s Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St. The event is co-presented with Bellingham Parks and Recreation.
U.S. National Scottish Fiddle champion Jamie Laval performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the YWCA ballroom, 1026 N. Forest St. Admission is $15. He will also conduct a Celtic fiddle workshop at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Bellingham Folk School, 1208 Cornwall Ave. More on him at jamielaval.com.
Jay Owenhouse, a legendary escape artist and one of the most awarded illusionists in history, is returning for a special performance in Bellingham in “Dare to Believe!” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St.
Makeshift Gallery, 306 Flora St., presents “Love Loves to Love,” showcasing the paintings of Malissa Perry, a woman with Down Syndrome and autism, and her caregiver, artist Christen Mattix. The show opens from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 during the monthly Downtown Art Walk. Perry’s jewel-like abstractions are paired with Mattix’s bold portraits of her. This exhibition will be up for the month of October. Details: makeshiftproject.com.
The Nordic Fiddlers Bloc, comprised of Olav Luksengård Mjelva from Norway, Anders Hall from Sweden and Kevin Henderson from the Shetland Islands, perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at The Leopold Crystal Ballroom, 1224 Cornwall Ave. A reception follows at the Bellingham Folk School, 1208 Cornwall Ave. Refreshments will be available to benefit the 2016 Bellingham Folk Festival, Dec. 9-11.
The 1924 film “Peter Pan” conjures a world of mermaids, fairies, pirate ships and magical forests where childhood is forever and make-believe is real. For many years this delightful tale was one of the most sought-after lost films of the silent era. It underwent a complete restoration in 1995, and organist and historian Dennis James was commissioned to restore the original score. It screens at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St.
The Sue Boynton Poetry Contest offers workshops led by Seattle poet Anastacia Renee and Bellinghm poet Susan J. Erickson on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Honey Moon Mead & Cider, 1053 N. State St. Details: thepoetrydepartment.wordpress.com/workshops.
Now in its 11th year, the “Reel Rock” film tour is a definitive annual event for climbing communities in the U.S. and across the world. This year’s “Reel Rock 11” boasts an eclectic set of films including a profile of a climbing team that sails the Arctic coastline as well as an introduction to a pair of city-bred, next generation young guns, who are redefining big moves and how big walls are conquered. Come watch the films and meet members of our local climbing community at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Western Washington University’s Fraser Hall.
“Standing Alien” by Jesse Rubin is among the works displayed in the “Sculptor's Society of British Columbia: Clay, Wood, Stone and Beyond” exhibit, opening 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, during the Downtown Art Walk, at Sculpture Northwest Gallery, 203 Prospect St., Bellingham. The exhibit shows through Dec. 17.
“Westward Ho’s: An Immersive Comedy Spaghetti Western Dinner Theater Show,” created by Deanna Fleysher, takes place at 6 p.m. Oct. 6-8 and 13-15 at Lookout Arts Quarry, 246 Old Highway 99 North, near Alger. The $25 admission includes a spaghetti (gluten-free!) dinner and the show (recommended for ages 14 and older). Dancing follows. Details: 360-584-6646.
