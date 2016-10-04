Beer, sausage and the chicken dance: It’s Oktoberfest in Whatcom County

The 34th annual Deming Oktoberfest, patterned after the traditional festivals in Germany, is from noon to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, at the showgrounds, 3295 Cedarville Road, near Nugent’s Corner, and is for ages 21 and older. It’s a fundraiser for injured loggers.
Some of the highlights suggested by Byron White, who plays trumpet with the longtime Polkatones band, include:
▪ The tooting of the 11-foot Swiss Alpine Horns and the contest that follows, is a crowd favorite.
▪ Sylvia’s German Variety Band plays old time polkas, waltzes, swing and plenty of two-steps.
▪ White’s band, the eight-member Polkatones, knock your socks off with a repertoire ranging from “oom-pa-pa” tunes to “Louie Louie” and, of course, the famous Chicken Dance.
▪ The Tirolean Dancers, a Bavarian folk group that’s been around for nearly 40 years wearing lederhosen, dirndls and meiders, perform traditional German music, inspiring knee-slapping, thigh slapping and high-flying dances.
Tickets are available in advance for $11 at the Bellingham Visitors Center or by calling 360-592-3051 or 360-592-0976. Guests receive a free beer stein with paid admission. Tickets are $13 at the door. There’s free RV dry parking and tent camping; hookups are available for $15 per day.
Details: Facebook, demingloggingshow.com.
Blaine’s inaugural Oktoberfest is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, in downtown Blaine and Semiahmoo Resort.
The family-friendly weekend includes a harvest pancake breakfast; an ambulance-ride pub crawl; a scarecrow display contest; and rides on the historic Plover ferry. Kids will have fun at the kids’ zone with an indoor bounce house; a pumpkin smash and horse-drawn hay rides. Semiahmoo Resort’s Oktoberfest dinner and Blaine restaurants will feature German fare and beer. Art-lovers can enjoy Art-Oberfest, a show and sale by 23 local artists, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Blaine Pavillion, Eighth and H Street, with polka music by a local duo, The Polka Dots, plus Oktoberfest refreshments.
In addition, nearby Birch Bay will welcome furry friends at the Dog-tober Fest, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Birch Bay Activity Center, 7511 Gemini St., with doggy games and treats. Dress up your dog in a costume!
Details on Blaine Oktoberfest and Dog-tober Fest: 360-332-4544 or 1-800-624-3555, blainechamber.com.
Details on Art-Oberfest: 360-656-5758, BlaineHarborArtGallery.com.
Details on Semiahmoo Resort: 360-318-2028, semiahmoo.com.
The Bellingham Oktoberfest offers tastings from 20 regional breweries, German food and a DJ spinning Bavarian beats from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15 at Depot Market Square. Revelers (limited to those 21 and older) can enjoy food from local vendors, games, merchandise and a photo booth. Proceeds benefit the Volunteer Center of Whatcom County, a program of Opportunity Council.
Tickets are $25 pre-sale at oppco.org/event/oktoberfest; $30 at the door. Tickets includes: admission, beer tasting glass and 5 drink tasting tickets. Oktoberfest steins, merchandise and extra drink tickets (just $1 each) available for purchase.
Comments