Playing this week in Bellingham

OPENING THIS WEEK
“Danny Says” – Documentary on prophetic musical tastemaker Danny Fields seen through his work with the Doors, Lou Reed, Nico, Judy Collins, the Stooges, MC5 and the Ramones. Written and directed by Brendan Toller. (1:44) NR.
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 4:30 p.m.; Tues. 7 p.m.
“Deepwater Horizon” – Mark Wahlberg stars in this dramatization of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico disaster and the men and women who acted heroically in its wake. With Kurt Russell, John Malkovich, Gina Rodriguez, Kate Hudson. Written by Matthew Michael Carnahan and Matthew Sand; screen story by Sand; based on a New York Times article by David Barstow, David Rohde and Stephanie Saul. Directed by Peter Berg. (1:47) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 8:20 p.m.
“Masterminds” – An armored truck driver is lured into an absurd robbery scheme by his work crush and is then set up to take the fall. With Zach Galifianakis, Owen Wilson, Kristen Wiig. Written by Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer and Emily Spivey. Directed by Jared Hess. (1:34) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7:30, 10 p.m.
“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” – A young boy discovers access to a fantastical place where the residents possess special powers and danger lurks deep. With Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Chris O’Dowd, Allison Janney, Rupert Everett. Written by Jane Goldman, based upon the novel written by Ransom Riggs. Directed by Tim Burton. (2:07) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7:15 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 8 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1, 4, 7, 10 p.m.
“The Bad Kids”
Pickford Film Center: Mon. 6:30 p.m.
“Call of the Ice”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 6:30 p.m.; Wed. 4 p.m.
“Captain Fantastic”
PFC’s Limelight Cinema: Thurs.-Sat.: 3:45 p.m.; Sun. 2:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 3:45 p.m.
“Chicken People”
PFC’s Limelight Cinema: Fri. 6:30, 9 p.m.; Sat. 1:15, 6:30, 9 p.m.; Sun. 12:15, 5:30, 8 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 6:30, 9 p.m.
“Don’t Blink” – Robert Frank
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 1 p.m.; Tues. 4 p.m.
“Embrace”
Pickford Film Center: Tues. 6:30 p.m.
“Florence Foster Jenkins”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 1:45 p.m.
“Gleason”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 3:30 p.m.; Mon. 4 p.m.
“The Hurt Business”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7 p.m.
“In Jackson Heights”
Pickford Film Center: Wed. 6:30 p.m.
“The Magnificent Seven”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:30, 2:30, 4:40, 5:40, 8:50 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX 2D: Thurs. 12:30, 3:40 p.m.
“Prison Dogs”
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 6:30 p.m.; Sat. 12 p.m.
“Queen of Katwe”
Barkley Village 16: Fri.-Wed.: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:50 p.m.
“The Secret Life of Pets”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:50 p.m.
“Star Trek Beyond”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:55, 3:45, 6:30, 9:15 p.m.
“Storks”
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:40, 4:10 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 1, 3:30, 6, 8:35 p.m.
“Young Frankenstein” (1974)
Barkley Village 16: Wed. 5 p.m.
“My Blind Brother”
PFC’s Limelight Cinema: Thurs. 6:30, 8:45 p.m.
CRITICS’ CHOICE
“Hell or High Water” – Set in the desolate sprawl of West Texas, this gripping heist drama, starring Jeff Bridges, Ben Foster and Chris Pine, is keenly attuned to the outsider politics of our times. (1:42) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 4:20 p.m.
“The Hollars” – A warm, funny and truthful film by director-star John Krasinksi with an endearingly wacky approach that most sets it apart from the myriad of previous dysfunctional family tales. (1:29) PG-13.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 1:15, 3:45, 8:15 p.m.
“Kubo and the Two Strings” – In this 3-D wonderment steeped in ancient Japanese folklore and brought to life by the stop-motion innovators at Laika Entertainment, magic is both an eye-popping phenomenon and an everyday reality. (1:41) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:20, 3:55 p.m.
“The Lovers and the Despot” – A stranger tale you will not see than this documentary on how North Korea kidnapped a popular South Korean actress and a top South Korean director to make films for the North. In English, Korean and Japanese with English subtitles. (1:34) NR.
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 2:15 p.m.
“Pete’s Dragon” – A straight-ahead, unapologetic family film, this reimagining of the 1977 film about a boy and his dragon is the kind of four-square movie its distributor Disney could have made decades ago. (1:42) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2, 4:35 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years” – Drawing from more than 100 hours of rare and unseen footage collected from fans, news outlets and national archives as well as the Beatles’ private collection, director Ron Howard details the Fab Four’s nearly four years of nonstop touring from 1962 to 1966. Featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr. (1:39) NR.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 8:30 p.m.
“Blair Witch” – College students searching for their friend’s missing sister in Maryland’s Black Hills Forest experience the terror of the region’s legend. With James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez, Brandon Scott. Written by Simon Barrett. Directed by Adam Wingard. (1:29) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2:20, 5:20, 7:40, 10 p.m.
“Bridget Jones’s Baby” – Renee Zellweger returns for her third outing as Britain’s most famous singleton, who finds herself alone, pregnant and unsure of the father’s identity. With Colin Firth, Patrick Dempsey, Jim Broadbent, Gemma Jones, Emma Thompson. Written by Helen Fielding and Thompson and Dan Mazer, based on the characters and story created by Fielding. Directed by Sharon Maguire. (2:02) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:35, 1:15, 3:25, 4:05, 6:55, 9:45 p.m.
“Don’t Breathe” – Director Fede Alvarez (of 2013’s “Evil Dead” remake) flexes his genre muscles with this devious and relentless thriller, which finds a blind man turning the tables on the crooks who make the very big mistake of breaking into his home. (1:28) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 6:35 p.m.
“London Road” – Tom Hardy, Olivia Colman and Anita Dobson star in this musical about the events surrounding the murders of five women in Ipswich in 2006. Written by Alecky Blythe, with music by Adam Cork and lyrics by Blythe and Cork. Directed by Rufus Norris. (1:33) NR.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 6:15 p.m.
“Snowden” – Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Edward Snowden, the former CIA operative who was hailed as both a hero and traitor to the U.S. for leaking illegal surveillance activities by the NSA. With Shailene Woodley, Melissa Leo, Zachary Quinto, Tom Wilkinson. Written by Kieran Fitzgerald, Oliver Stone. Directed by Stone. (2:14) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:45, 3:50, 7:05 p.m.
“Suicide Squad” – A villains-as-heroes comic book movie that ends up in a kind of limbo, not as strong as its partisans will insist or as weak overall as its least appealing elements would have you fear. (2:10) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:40, 3:35, 6:20, 9:10 p.m.
“Sully” – Tom Hanks and director Clint Eastwood team up to effectively tell the story of Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger and the “Miracle on the Hudson” airline landing of a passenger jet on that frigid New York river. (1:36) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:50, 2:10, 3:20, 4:50, 5:50, 7:20 p.m.
