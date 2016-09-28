Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of Sept. 29

“National Geographic’s 50 Greatest Photographs,” including this1988 photo of steam billowing up from the rainy streets of Broadway near Times Square, opens Saturday, Oct. 1, at Whatcom Museum’s Lightcatcher, 250 Flora St., and shows through Jan. 15.
JODI COBB/ National Geographic Stock
Seattle drummer Matt Jorgensen performs with saxophonist Mark Taylor and bassist Paul Gabrielson at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Whatcom Jazz Music Art Center at Unity Spiritual Center, 1095 Telegraph Road. Details: wjmac.org.
Daniel Sheehan
Bellingham residents, from left to right, Tim Counts, Ezra Counts, Melanie Counts and Gracie Counts watch model trains rumble past during the 2014 Lynden Lions Club Model Train Show. The 2016 event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Northwest Washington Fair and Events Center, 1775 Front St. All profits go to Lions Club community projects. Details: lyndentrainshow.com.
EVAN ABELL
Akilah Williams is one of the performers in “Broadway Takes On Politics,” a cabaret-style musical satire on American election. Excerpts from the program are staged in a free show produced by the Bellingham Music Club from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 119 Texas St. The full show is part of the club’s Night Beat series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave. Tickets are $20. Details: 305-6526, bellinghammusicclub.org.
David S. Cohn
Old-time fiddler Bruce Molsky performs at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at the YWCA Ballroom, and offers a workshop at 2 p.m. the same day at Bellingham Folk School. Details: bellinghamfolkschool.com, brucemolsky.com. Tickets for both through Brown Paper Tickets.
Irene Young
The 13th annual Buddy Walk, an opportunity to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness Month, features a one-mile walk around Fairhaven from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. All ages and abilities are invited to participate. After the walk, there will be food, music, dancing, a silent auction and other activities at Fairhaven Village Green. Details: 360-715-0170, arcwhatcom.org.
Molly Simon
Selector Dub Narcotic is the nom de plume of Olympia musician Calvin Johnson. He performs at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Bellingham Alternative Library, 929 N. State St., as part of a West Coast tour celebrating the debut of Selector Dub Narcotic’s album “This Party Is just Getting Started.” Also performing is Hartle Road.
Calvin Johnson
The annual Fall Fruit Festival offers visitors samples of a variety of fruit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Cloud Mountain Farm Center, 6906 Goodwin Road, in Everson, Details: cloudmountainfarmcenter.org.
Evan Abell
Inspired by the seasons and topographies, George Winston’s solo piano concerts feature a variety of styles, including melodic folk piano, New Orleans R&B piano, and stride piano. He performs songs from his seasonal favorites as well as “Peanuts Pieces” from his Vince Guaraldi tribute albums at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at McIntyre Hall on the campus of Skagit Valley College, 2501 E. College Way, in Mount Vernon.
Andy Argyrakis
Jack Prelutsky, designated by the Poetry Foundation as the nation’s first Children’s Poet Laureate in 2006, is best known for his humorous and imaginative verse. He shares his work, including his “musical poetry,” in a free event at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Western Libraries Reading Room.
Sylvia Tag
Writer, photographer, naturalist and environmental educator Robert Steelquist talks about his new book, “The Northwest Coastal Explorer: Your Guide to the Places, Plants, and Animals of the Pacific Coast” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Village Books, 1200 11th St.
Timber Press
Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers perform traditional instrumentals, topical songs, original ballads and lullabies at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., in Mount Vernon. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at-the-door, with $2 off for Lincoln Theatre members. 360-336-8955, lincolntheatre.org.
The Courier
Tillie Lace Gallery, 1415 13th St., will be participating in the Whatcom Artist Studio Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 8-9. During the tour, the gallery presents “Mixed Bag,” a solo art exhibition by Cooper Lanza, featuring works past and present, including this work, “Potato Chip.”As a part of the studio tour, the gallery also will feature custom works by luthier Will Bright of Bright Guitars. Details: 360-223-5352
Cooper Lanza
Six-time Grammy-Winner Daniel Ho will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the Joseph F. Wheeler Theater, at Fort Worden, in Port Townsend, as part of the town’s Ukulele Festival, which runs through Saturday, Oct. 1. Details: 800-746-1982, centrum.org.
Lydia Miyashiro
