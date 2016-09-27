SeaFeast celebrates the sea with stories, song, ‘Something Wonderful’

Bellingham SeaFeast 2016, a festival filled with our region’s fabulous seafood in an authentic maritime environment, hosts a talented and diverse schedule of events Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, mainly at Zuanich Point Park.
The theme of this year’s celebration is “Come for the fish! Stay to play!” Admission is free to the family-friendly event, with hands-on educational activities, music, contests and demonstrations along the waterfront of Bellingham.
The festival will have a salmon-grilling contest and commercial fishermen survivor-suit races, tours of Bellingham Cold Storage’s ice house and fish processing facility, and performances by poets, storytellers, musicians and Bellingham Circus Guild.
Other activities include meet-the-fishers displays, boat tours and rides and talks about Bellingham Bay’s history and fishing industries.
A few entertainment highlights:
Sept. 30
Fisherpoets-On-Bellingham Bay: 4 p.m. at Boundary Bay Brewery and at 7:30 p.m. at Honey Moon Mead and Cider.
Workshops on ballad-writing, storytelling, and poetry: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fairhaven Library.
Saturday, Oct. 1, at Zuanich Point Park
11-11:45 a.m.: Jon Bartlett and Rika Ruebsa, maritime and folk music.
Noon-12:30 p.m.: Bellingham Circus Guild presents “Something Wonderful.”
12:45-1:15 p.m.: The Easy Tigers, bluegrass and jazz.
1:30-2:30 p.m.: Badd Dog Blues Society, with blues band founder Andy Koch.
2:45-3:45 p.m.: Garrett and the Sheriffs, Americana and folk music.
4-5 p.m.: WeisWald, folk-funk.
5:15-6:30 p.m.: Hot Damn Scandal, ballads, jazz, funk, love songs.
6:45-8 p.m.: Baby Cakes, soul, funk and rhythm and blues.
Details: BellinghamSeaFeast.com, and on Facebook.
Margaret Bikman: 360-715-2273, @bhamentertainme
