Things to do in Whatcom County for the week of Sept. 22.

Brazilian singer Bebel Gilberto performs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., in Mount Vernon.
Bellingham Theatre Guild presents “Love, Loss and What I Wore” Sept. 23 through Oct. 2 at Whatcom Community College’s Heiner Center Theater, featuring (from left) Beth Wallace, Cary Thomas, Michelle Kriz, Deb Currier and Kari Severns.
Curtis & Loretta, a Minneapolis folk singer-songwriter duo, sing in support of their new CD, “When There’s Good to Be Done” – songs about people who overcame great obstacles in their lives, performed on an array of stringed instruments, including folk harp, mandocello, guitars, banjo and ukulele. They play at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce St., in Conway. Tickets are $10.
Trumpeter Dmitri Matheny and guitarist Ed Dunsavage perform with their quartet at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at BAAY Theatre, 1059 N. State St., Bellingham. The program will highlight timeless classics from the Art Farmer-Jim Hall songbook, modern favorites by Jimmy Webb, Pat Metheny and Keith Jarrett, and favorite standards of American Popular Song. Tickets are $16 general, $10 students, free to Jazz Project members. Details: jazzproject.org, 360-650-1066.
Trumpet player Jon-Eric Kellso and his New York band, featuring Evan Arntzen on reeds and Brad Shigata on trombone, bring Dixieland to the Sudden Valley Dance Barn (Gate 2) in a salute to the music of Louis Armstrong at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Room will be provided for dancing as well as listening. Tickets are $20.
Scientist and nature writer Leigh Calvez talks about her newest book, “The Hidden Lives of Owls: The Science and Spirit of Nature’s Most Elusive Birds,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham. Details on the free event: 360-671-2626.
Kathryn McKinney plays Helen Keller and Dale Ross portrays Annie Sullivan in Lynden Performing Arts Guild’s production of “The Miracle Worker,” running Sept. 22 through Oct. 9 at the Claire vg Thomas Theatre in Dutch Village Mall.
Paula Boggs and her band perform in support of her upcoming album, “Live From Empty Sea: Songs of Protest and Hope,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce St., in Conway. Boggs became general counsel for Starbucks, served on the White House Iran Contra task force and was trained as an Army paratrooper, before switching gears a few years ago to create music full-time. Tickets are $10.
Random Orbit Sanders – Kent Chasson, Carolyn McCarthy and Dave Lewis – play sweet tunes, including folk songs, show tunes, jazz standards and yodeling from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Old World Deli, 1228 N. State St.
Rooted Emerging hosts a community-wide celebration of youth rites of passage with an all-ages show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Larrabee State Park Amphitheater stage featuring a giant puppet theater, storytelling with Meghan Yates, songs and games and workshops for ages 9-12. Cost is $35 for all-day participants; the show by donation. Free parking on Saturday, when Washington State Parks feature a Discover Pass Free Day. Details: rootedemerging.org, 360-510-3205.
