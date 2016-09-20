Rockin’ it in Lynden: Music Festival now in eighth year

Finnish native and current Lynden musician Terhi Miikki-Broersma, for the eighth year, has assembled a wide-ranging roster of performers for the Lynden Music Festival, which takes place Oct. 5-9 in various Lynden venues. Representatives from as close as Orcas Island and Vancouver, B.C., join musicians from the Netherlands, Minnesota and Michigan to play boogie-woogie, country, opera, folk and jazz.
Here’s the schedule. Events are all-ages and are free unless noted, although donations are appreciated.
Details: lyndenmusicfestival.com, 360-510-0654.
Oct. 5
Opening ceremonies with Mayor Scott Korthuis, Matthew Ball, Folkhert-Hans and Duo Lido (Terhi Miikki-Broersma and Gaye Davis) noon, Dutch Village Mall, 655 Front St.
Celebrating Waples 444 Front St., with Quatro Fagotistas at 2 p.m., Joe and Carol Young at 4 p.m.
Grand Opening Gala with Miles Black Little Big Band and vocalist Greta Matassa 7 p.m., Steakhouse 9 Bistro, 115 E Homestead Blvd. $20.
Oct. 6
“Back in Time” with Matthew Ball and Folkhert-Hans 10 a.m., Meadow Greens, 301 Homestead Blvd.
Java Jive with Carr Johnson and Bruce Parker 11 a.m., Woods Coffee (Safeway), 8071 Guide Meridian.
Opera Popolare: “La Serva Padrona” with Wendy Donaghy, John Poppke, Christopher Key and Rob Viens 2 p.m., Chandara House, 655 Front St . 360-393-3068.0
Boogie-Woogie Kid: Matthew Ball 3:30-4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St. Workshop at 3:30 p.m., (free); performance at 7:30 p.m. $15.
Happy Hour with Folkhert-Hans 5 p.m., Jansen Art Center.
Celebrating Lynden’s 125-year history, featuring the Bilongo Quintet 6 p.m., Lynden Pioneer Museum, 217 Front St.
“Harvest Moon” with Anissa 8 p.m., The Mill, 655 Front St.
Oct. 7
Java Jive with Swil Kanim 11 a.m., Katz Coffee & Used Books, 513 Front St.
Welkommen with Folkhert-Hans 12:30 p.m., Lynden Community Center, 401 Grover St.
Pacific Northwest Opera- A preview of “Carmen” 2 p.m., Jansen Art Center.
“Night at the Museum” Lynden Pioneer Museum. Sing Along led by Peter Binskin at 5 p.m., Brother For Sale at 6 p.m., Folkhert-Hans at 7 p.m. SoulFull8 at 8 p.m., Lynden Pioneer Museum. Jam session follows. $5.
Oct. 8
“Teddy Bear’s Picnic” with Gaye Davis and Terhi Miikki-Broersma 10 a.m., Village Books & Paper Dreams, 430 Front St.
Country Roads with Bob Bovee 11 a.m., The Green Barn, 211 Birch Bay-Lynden Road.
Happy Hour with Terry Palmer 4 p.m., Overflow Taps, 106 Fifth St.
Bob Bovee : Folk Songs For All Ages 8 p.m., Lynden Library, 216 Fourth St.
At the Hop-Dance for all ages with Westafalia and Miiki Mouse and the Rock House 6 p.m., Lynden Skateway, 421 Judson St.
“Somewhere in Time” with Dan Troxell 7 p.m., Jansen Art Center. $20.
Rock Around the Clock with Rocky Vasalino 8 p.m., Steakhouse 9 Bistro. $15.
Oct. 9
Festival Finale with emcee Greg Otterholt, Kings Men of Song, Catalyst and Folkhert-Hans 3 p.m., Lynden Middle School, 516 Main St.
