Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields named Miss America 2017

1:43 What are your favorite carnival games at the fair in Lynden? Pause

1:54 What do you love about the carnival rides at the fair in Lynden?

1:41 Horse show highlights at the Lynden fair

1:54 Ride on a chariot at the Northwest Washington Fair

1:26 Watch children cling to sprinting sheep for as long as possible at Lynden PRCA Rodeo

4:16 Let's have a taste of Northwest Washington Fair food

2:57 More Lynden fair demo derby action!

1:42 Ride along with Wayne Vis at the Lynden fair demo derby

2:09 Watch trailer for 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'

0:48 NASA's tips for best viewing of the Perseid meteor shower