Entertainment

September 13, 2016 6:00 PM

Get your Irish on: Bellingham Irish Festival offers concerts, workshops

The Bellingham Irish Festival takes place Sept. 16-18 at downtown Bellingham venues, with workshops and concerts for all ages.

By Margaret Bikman

mbikman@bhamherald.com

The Bellingham Irish Festival, organized by the Bellingham Folk Festival, offers concerts and workshops Sept. 16-18 at downtown Bellingham venues. Details: bellinghamirishfestival.com and on Facebook. Workshops cost $10.

Sept. 16

Happy Hour Open Session 4-6 p.m., Uisce Irish Pub. For ages 21 and older.

Kids' Session 4-5 p.m., ModSock.

Bellingham Irish Festival Kick-Off Concert 6:30 p.m., Leopold Crystal Ballroom. $10 adults, $5 kids. With Kathie Hardy, Alicia Guinn, Paul Englesberg, Tom Bourne, Jeff Lefferts, Harper Stone, Peadar MacMahon, Jesse Partridge and Sam Vogt. Tickets: bhamirishfest.brownpapertickets.com.

Fast Session and Post-Concert Reception 9-11 p.m., Bellingham Folk School.

Sept. 17

Irish Tune-Learning Session 10-11 a.m., Bellingham Folk School.

Kathie Hardy 11 a.m.-Noon, A New Leaf Flower Shoppe.

Ornamentation in Celtic Music 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Bellingham Folk School.

Peadar McMahon Noon-1 p.m., Avalon Records.

Beginning Irish Language Workshop 12:45-1:45 p.m., Brandywine Kitchen.

Children’s Bodhran Basics for Beginners 1-1:45 p.m., Bellingham Folk School.

Bellingham Ceili Club Slow Session 1-2 p.m., Commercial Street Parking Garage. Tunes at bellinghamceiliclub.com.

Irish-Step Dance for the Absolute Beginner 2-3 p.m., Opus.

Adult’s Bodhran Basics for Beginners 2-3 p.m., Bellingham Folk School.

Sean-nós: Irish Dance for Everyone 3:30-4:30 p.m., Bellingham Folk School.

Open Session 4-7 p.m., Uisce Irish Pub. For ages 21 and older.

Céilí and Two Hand Dance Workshop 5-6 p.m., Bellingham Folk School.

Gallowglass Evening Concert 7-9 p.m., Vinostrology Wine Lounge. Free, all ages until 10 p.m.

Open Session 8-11 p.m., Uisce Irish Pub. For ages 21 and older.

Sept. 18

Choosing Chords Wisely to Accompany Tunes 11 a.m.-Noon, Bellingham Folk School.

Moderate Open Session, reception and social hour Noon-1 p.m., Pickford Film Center. Social gathering before the 1 p.m. movie, with tea and soda bread and live tunes.

Tin Whistle for the Complete Beginner 12:30-1:30 p.m., Bellingham Folk School. Ages 10 and older.

“Older Than Ireland” 1-3 p.m., Pickford Film Center. $8 general. $7.50 PFC Members. “Older Than Ireland” is a landmark documentary that tells the story of 100 years of a life as seen through the eyes of 30 Irish centenarians. . Tickets: pickfordfilmcenter.org.

Sam Vogt and Zach Bauman1-2 p.m., Mindport.

Open Session 1-4 p.m., Uisce Irish Pub.

Beginning & Intermediate Irish Harmonica Playing 2-3 p.m., Bellingham Folk School.

“The Legacy of Percy French” 3:30-4:30 p.m., Bellingham Folk School. $10, with Peadar MacMahon

Irish and Folk Singers Showcase 6-8 p.m., The Cabin Tavern. For ages 21 and older.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Tacoma-born movie producer discusses shooting teen thriller in his hometown

View more video

Entertainment Videos