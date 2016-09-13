Get your Irish on: Bellingham Irish Festival offers concerts, workshops

The Bellingham Irish Festival, organized by the Bellingham Folk Festival, offers concerts and workshops Sept. 16-18 at downtown Bellingham venues. Details: bellinghamirishfestival.com and on Facebook. Workshops cost $10.
Sept. 16
Happy Hour Open Session 4-6 p.m., Uisce Irish Pub. For ages 21 and older.
Kids' Session 4-5 p.m., ModSock.
Bellingham Irish Festival Kick-Off Concert 6:30 p.m., Leopold Crystal Ballroom. $10 adults, $5 kids. With Kathie Hardy, Alicia Guinn, Paul Englesberg, Tom Bourne, Jeff Lefferts, Harper Stone, Peadar MacMahon, Jesse Partridge and Sam Vogt. Tickets: bhamirishfest.brownpapertickets.com.
Fast Session and Post-Concert Reception 9-11 p.m., Bellingham Folk School.
Sept. 17
Irish Tune-Learning Session 10-11 a.m., Bellingham Folk School.
Kathie Hardy 11 a.m.-Noon, A New Leaf Flower Shoppe.
Ornamentation in Celtic Music 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Bellingham Folk School.
Peadar McMahon Noon-1 p.m., Avalon Records.
Beginning Irish Language Workshop 12:45-1:45 p.m., Brandywine Kitchen.
Children’s Bodhran Basics for Beginners 1-1:45 p.m., Bellingham Folk School.
Bellingham Ceili Club Slow Session 1-2 p.m., Commercial Street Parking Garage. Tunes at bellinghamceiliclub.com.
Irish-Step Dance for the Absolute Beginner 2-3 p.m., Opus.
Adult’s Bodhran Basics for Beginners 2-3 p.m., Bellingham Folk School.
Sean-nós: Irish Dance for Everyone 3:30-4:30 p.m., Bellingham Folk School.
Open Session 4-7 p.m., Uisce Irish Pub. For ages 21 and older.
Céilí and Two Hand Dance Workshop 5-6 p.m., Bellingham Folk School.
Gallowglass Evening Concert 7-9 p.m., Vinostrology Wine Lounge. Free, all ages until 10 p.m.
Open Session 8-11 p.m., Uisce Irish Pub. For ages 21 and older.
Sept. 18
Choosing Chords Wisely to Accompany Tunes 11 a.m.-Noon, Bellingham Folk School.
Moderate Open Session, reception and social hour Noon-1 p.m., Pickford Film Center. Social gathering before the 1 p.m. movie, with tea and soda bread and live tunes.
Tin Whistle for the Complete Beginner 12:30-1:30 p.m., Bellingham Folk School. Ages 10 and older.
“Older Than Ireland” 1-3 p.m., Pickford Film Center. $8 general. $7.50 PFC Members. “Older Than Ireland” is a landmark documentary that tells the story of 100 years of a life as seen through the eyes of 30 Irish centenarians. . Tickets: pickfordfilmcenter.org.
Sam Vogt and Zach Bauman1-2 p.m., Mindport.
Open Session 1-4 p.m., Uisce Irish Pub.
Beginning & Intermediate Irish Harmonica Playing 2-3 p.m., Bellingham Folk School.
“The Legacy of Percy French” 3:30-4:30 p.m., Bellingham Folk School. $10, with Peadar MacMahon
Irish and Folk Singers Showcase 6-8 p.m., The Cabin Tavern. For ages 21 and older.
