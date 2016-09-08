Playing this week in Bellingham

Check times, buy tickets on your mobile phone by going to BellinghamHerald.com and navigate to Entertainment, Movie Showtimes. Movie times are subject to change daily.
Barkley Village 16: 3005 Cinema Place, 360-527-1320
Pickford Film Center: 1318 Bay St., 360-738-0735
Limelight Cinema: 1416 Cornwall Ave., 360-738-0735
Ratings: Motion Picture Association of America’s ratings are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
OPENING THIS WEEK
“The Disappointments Room” – A secret chamber in a formerly stately Southern mansion with a horrific past tests a family from Brooklyn looking to start over. With Kate Beckinsale, Mel Raido, Gerald McRaney and Lucas Till. (1:40) R.
Barkley Village 16: Fri.-Sun.: 12:20, 2:50, 5:20, 7:50, 10:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:50, 4:35, 7:05, 9:30 p.m.
“Sully” – Tom Hanks stars as Capt. Chesley Sullenberger, who was heralded for safely landing a jet with 155 people aboard on the Hudson River in 2009 yet faced an investigation that questioned his judgment and threatened his career. With Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney. Written by Todd Komarnicki, based on the book “Highest Duty: My Search for What Really Matters” by Sullenberger. Directed by Clint Eastwood. (1:36) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 7, 8:30, 9:35 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12, 1:20, 2:40, 4, 6:20, 7:40, 9, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:30, 1:30, 3, 4:20, 5:30, 7:20, 8, 9:50 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX: Thurs. 7:40 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:40, 3:20, 7, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1, 3:40, 6:50, 9:10 p.m.
“When the Bough Breaks” – The young woman an upscale couple hires to be their surrogate develops a dangerous obsession with the husband. With Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall and Jaz Sinclair. Written by Jack Olsen. Directed by Jon Cassar. (1:47) P-13.
Barkley Village 16: Fri.-Sun.: 2, 4:40, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:25, 4:15, 7:10, 9:45 p.m.
“The Wild Life” – Robinson Crusoe lands on a tropical island in this animated adventure pitting him and his animal friends against two savage cats. Written by Lee Christopher, Domonic Paris, Graham Welldon. Directed by Vincent Kesteloot. (1:30) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Fri.-Sun.: 2:10, 7:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:40, 6:30 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Fri.-Sun.: 4:35, 9:35 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 4:05, 9 p.m.
“Captain Fantastic”
PFC’s Limelight Cinema: Thurs.-Fri.: 3:30, 6:15 p.m.; Sat. 1:15, 6:15 p.m.; Sun. 12:15, 5:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 3:30, 6:15 p.m.
“The Innocents”
Pickford Film Center: Fri.-Sat.: 3:30 p.m.; Sun. 2:30 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 6:30 p.m.; Wed. 4:15 p.m.
“The Insanity of God Special Encore”
Barkley Village 16: Tues. 7 p.m.
“Jesus Christ Superstar” with special guest Ted Neeley
Pickford Film Center: Wed. 7 p.m.
“Labyrinth 30th Anniversary”
Barkley Village 16: Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.
“Matilda”
Pickford Film Center: Sat. 4 p.m.
Globe on Screen: “Measure For Measure”
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 11
“Miss Sharon Jones!”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 8:45 p.m.
“One More Time with Feeling”
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 6:30 p.m.; Sat. 9 p.m.
“Snowden Live”
Barkley Village 16: Wed. 7:30 p.m.
“You’re Lookin’ at Country: Tough Love” (Parenting Edition)
Pickford Film Center: Sun. 6 p.m.
CRITICS’ CHOICE
“Don’t Think Twice” – Actor-comedian Mike Birbiglia’s funny and endearing love letter to the world of improvisational comedy and the spontaneous performers who keep it bubbling. (1:30) R.
PFC’s Limelight Cinema: Thurs.-Fri.: 9 p.m.; Sat. 4, 9 p.m.; Sun. 3, 8 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 9 p.m.
“Hell or High Water” – Set in the desolate sprawl of West Texas, this gripping heist drama, starring Jeff Bridges, Ben Foster and Chris Pine, is keenly attuned to the outsider politics of our times. (1:42) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:15, 3, 5:50, 8:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1:10, 3:50, 6:30, 9:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:40, 3:15, 5:50, 8:20 p.m.
“Indignation” – Adapted by director James Schamus from the Philip Roth novel and starring Logan Lerman and Sarah Gadon, this is a melancholy, star-crossed romance laced with Roth’s piercing sense of humor. (1:50) R.
Pickford Film Center: Fri. 1:15, 6:30, 9 p.m.; Sat. 12:45, 6:30, 8:45 p.m.; Sun. 3, 8:15 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 3:30, 9 p.m.; Wed. 9 p.m.
“Jason Bourne” – The fourth film to feature Matt Damon as the unstoppable secret agent, the third to be directed by Paul Greengrass, this most propulsive motion picture is a model of what mainstream entertainment can be like when everything goes right. (2:03) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12, 2:50, 5:40, 8:40 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:45, 3:40, 6:40, 9:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:35, 3:30, 6:25, 9:15 p.m.
“Kubo and the Two Strings” – In this 3-D wonderment steeped in ancient Japanese folklore and brought to life by the stop-motion innovators at Laika Entertainment, magic is both an eye-popping phenomenon and an everyday reality. (1:41) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 4:25, 7 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1, 3:35, 6:50, 9:25 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:20, 4:10, 6:45, 9:25 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 3D: Thurs. 1:50, 9:35 p.m.
“Pete’s Dragon” – A straight-ahead, unapologetic family film, this reimagining of the 1977 film about a boy and his dragon is the kind of four-square movie its distributor Disney could have made decades ago. (1:42) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:30, 4:30, 7:20, 9:55 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 1:30, 4:10, 6:45, 9:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 1:10, 3:45, 6:20, 9 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
“Bad Moms” – An intermittently funny, occasionally raunchy movie that regards its central characters from an essential remove. (1:41) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 3:40, 9:15 p.m.
“Ben-Hur” – More phlegmatic than awful, this revisiting of the twice-filmed story of rivalry between former friends in the time of Jesus is not bad enough to get mad at. What it lacks most of all is a convincing reason to exist. (2:03) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:40, 6:10 p.m.
“Don’t Breathe” – Director Fede Alvarez (of 2013’s “Evil Dead” remake) flexes his genre muscles with this devious and relentless thriller, which finds a blind man turning the tables on the crooks who make the very big mistake of breaking into his home. (1:28) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:10, 2:30, 4:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 2:20, 4:50, 7:15, 9:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 2:30, 5:10, 7:35, 9:55 p.m.
“Florence Foster Jenkins” – Perhaps not every quirky true story needs a biopic starring Meryl Streep, as evidenced by director Stephen Frears’ bizarre take on the story of a wealthy older woman who launched an amateur singing career in the 1940s despite her distinct lack of talent. (1:50) PG-13.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 3:45, 6:15 p.m.; Fri. 1, 4, 6:15, 8:45 p.m.; Sat. 1:30, 6:15 p.m.; Sun. 12, 5:15, 7:45 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 4, 6:15, 8:45 p.m.; Wed. 4, 6:30 p.m.
“Ghostbusters” – Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon have chemistry to burn in a cheerful summer lark that in many ways improves on the 1984 original, but peters out well before its overblown Times Square climax. (1:56) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:55, 3:45 p.m.
“The Light Between Oceans” – The dreams of an Australian World War I veteran and his wife are answered when an infant girl enters their lives but with unintended consequences. With Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Rachel Weisz. Written and directed by Derek Cianfrance, based upon the novel by M.L. Stedman. (2:12) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:05, 3:20, 6:25, 9:25 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:50, 4:15, 7:20, 10:25 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:50, 4, 7, 10 p.m.
“Mechanic: Resurrection” – Sequel to the 2011 action thriller finds Bishop tasked with assassinating the most dangerous men in the world. With Jason Statham, Jessica Alba, Tommy Lee Jones. Written by Philip Shelby and Tony Mosher, story by Shelby, based on characters created by Lewis John Carlino. Directed by Dennis Gansel. (1:39) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2, 4:35, 7:05, 9:35 p.m.
“Morgan” – A horrifying accident at a remote, top-secret location requires a corporate troubleshooter to investigate in this science-fiction thriller. With Kate Mara, Anya Taylor-Joy, Toby Jones, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Paul Giamatti. Written by Seth Owen. Directed by Luke Scott. (1:27) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1, 4:20, 7:10, 9:40 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 8:30 p.m.; Sun. 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 9:15 p.m.; Wed. 9:30 p.m.
“Sausage Party” – For something steeped in the juvenile directness of puns and body humor, there is an enigmatic heart to this new R-rated animated film from the sweetly filthy minds of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. (1:29) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:40, 4, 7:40, 10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 3, 8:10 p.m.; Sun. 12:05, 9:25 p.m.; Mon. 2, 7:25 p.m.; Tues. 1:20 p.m.; Wed. 7:10 p.m.
“The Secret Life Of Pets” – A glorified hairball pulled together from the strands of better, more appealing movies and then noisily coughed up and disgorged at a multiplex near you. (1:30) PG.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 1:10, 3:35, 6, 8:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 1:15, 3:45, 6:05 p.m.; Sun. 1:15, 4:30 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 2:10, 4:25, 6:55 p.m.; Wed. 2:10, 4:25 p.m.
“Southside With You” – A sweet date night movie inspired by the first date between Barack Obama and the then Michelle Robinson and powered by fine performances by Tika Sumpter and Parker Sawyers. (1:24) PG-13.
Pickford Film Center: Thurs. 4:25, 8:55 p.m.
“Star Trek Beyond” – The crew of the Enterprise travels to deepest space and is challenged by an inscrutable new foe. With Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana and Idris Elba. Written by Simon Pegg & Doug Jung and Roberto Orci & John D. Payne & Patrick McKay. Directed by Justin Lin. Imax 3D. NR.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:30, 3:30, 6:20, 9:05 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:30, 3:15, 6, 8:50 p.m.; Mon.-Tues.: 12:55, 3:50, 6:35, 9:20 p.m.; Wed. 12:55, 3:50 p.m.
“Suicide Squad” – A villains-as-heroes comic book movie that ends up in a kind of limbo, not as strong as its partisans will insist or as weak overall as its least appealing elements would have you fear. (2:10) PG-13.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 2:10, 5, 7:50 p.m.; Fri.-Sun.: 12:15, 3:10, 6:10, 9:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed.: 12:30, 3:20, 6:10, 9:05 p.m.
Barkley Village 16 IMAX: Thurs. 12:50, 3:50 p.m.
“War Dogs” – This slipshod comic thriller purports to tell the wild and crazy tale of two upstart war profiteers from Miami Beach who exploited the U.S. conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and temporarily achieved big-time status in the international arms trade. (1:54) R.
Barkley Village 16: Thurs. 12:20, 3:10, 6:15, 9:10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat.: 12:05, 5:25, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 3:55, 6:40 p.m.; Mon. 4:30, 9:40 p.m.; Tues. 3:40, 9:25 p.m.; Wed. 9:40 p.m.
