Digital FAQ

3:11 $1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother Pause

0:57 State Sen. Doug Ericksen holds town hall at Meridian High School

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

27:21 Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

0:58 The insecurity of things

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

2:58 Retired voice teacher, 90, in Bellingham talks about the importance of music