If you hate to cook, Kroger wants to help

Business Insider reported online this week that Kroger is throwing its weight behind the $1.5 billion meal-kit industry.
According to the report, Kroger’s kits cost $14 for a meal that can feed two. Most of the prep will already be finished when you purchase it, so there’s no need to drag out the food processor. “From kit to fork,” the grocer estimates that the meals take about 20 minutes to make.
Although some stores in the Kroger grocery family already are selling the kits, the Tacoma area will have to wait. A spokesman for Fred Meyer contacted Thursday by The News Tribune said there’s no timeline yet for the meal kits program to expand into this region, although you can find some pre-chopped vegetable and stir fry kits now in the produce aisle at local Fred Meyer stores.
Business Insider reported May 11 that Kroger plans for the kits to be made available nationwide “soon.”
