The Five Spot: 5 reasons to like daylight saving time

Five good things about daylight saving time.
1 An extra hour to ride a bike on Foothills Trail, walk the dog on Ruston Way or protest the federal immigration detention center on the Tideflats.
2 Burn less electricity, don't get squeezed as badly by Tacoma Power rate hikes. (Oh, it’s a flat increase of $5.75 a month? Never mind; let those light bulbs shine!)
3 No more confusing/annoying 10 p.m. phone calls to Arizona relatives; same old confusing/annoying 10 p.m. calls to New York relatives.
4 More daylight to magnify the mountains, water and other Puget Sound scenery — and more traffic during road construction season to sit back and enjoy the view.
5 Six words: Tacoma Rainiers home opener, April 11.
